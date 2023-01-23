Basketball
High School Boys
Berlin Brothersvalley at Allegany, 5:30 p.m.
Burrell at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.
Portage at Northern Cambria, 6 p.m.
United at River Valley, 6 p.m.
Johnstown Christian at Great Commission, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Johnstown Christian at Great Commission, 5:30 p.m.
Windber at Blacklick Valley, 6 p.m.
Conemaugh Township at Ferndale, 6 p.m.
Meyersdale at Northern Garrett, 6 p.m.
Bocceball
High School
Greater Johnstown at Richland, 4 p.m.
Hockey
High School
Laurel Mountain
Conemaugh Valley at Forest Hills, North Central Recreation Center, 5:50 p.m.
Greater Johnstown at Richland, 1st Summit Arena, 8:20 p.m.
PIHL
Bishop McCort at Franklin Regional, 6:30 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop at Kiski, 8:30 p.m.
Rifle
High School
Salisbury-Elk Lick at Rockwood, 2:30 p.m.
Everett at Portage, 4 p.m.
Swimming
High School
Altoona at Westmont Hilltop
Wrestling
High School
Richland at Bedford, 7 p.m.
Greater Johnstown at Central, 7 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop at Central Cambria, 7 p.m.
Bishop McCort at Chestnut Ridge, 7 p.m.
United at Conemaugh Township, 7 p.m.
Berlin Brothersvalley at North Star, 7 p.m.
Somerset at Penn Cambria, 7 p.m.
