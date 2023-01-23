Jonah Horner

Richland goalie Jonah Horner stops a Conemaugh Valley shot during a Laurel Mountain Hockey League game in Johnstown, PA., Tuesday, Jan.3, 2023.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

Basketball

High School Boys

Berlin Brothersvalley at Allegany, 5:30 p.m.

Burrell at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.

Portage at Northern Cambria, 6 p.m.

United at River Valley, 6 p.m.

Johnstown Christian at Great Commission, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Johnstown Christian at Great Commission, 5:30 p.m.

Windber at Blacklick Valley, 6 p.m.

Conemaugh Township at Ferndale, 6 p.m.

Meyersdale at Northern Garrett, 6 p.m.

Bocceball

High School

Greater Johnstown at Richland, 4 p.m.

Hockey

High School

Laurel Mountain

Conemaugh Valley at Forest Hills, North Central Recreation Center, 5:50 p.m.

Greater Johnstown at Richland, 1st Summit Arena, 8:20 p.m.

PIHL

Bishop McCort at Franklin Regional, 6:30 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Kiski, 8:30 p.m.

Rifle

High School

Salisbury-Elk Lick at Rockwood, 2:30 p.m.

Everett at Portage, 4 p.m.

Swimming

High School

Altoona at Westmont Hilltop

Wrestling

High School

Richland at Bedford, 7 p.m.

Greater Johnstown at Central, 7 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Central Cambria, 7 p.m.

Bishop McCort at Chestnut Ridge, 7 p.m.

United at Conemaugh Township, 7 p.m.

Berlin Brothersvalley at North Star, 7 p.m.

Somerset at Penn Cambria, 7 p.m.

