Ari Wozniak, Eve Housley

Portage’s Ari Wozniak, left, pressures Somerset’s Eve Housley during the Art Burkett Memorial Tournament in Portage, PA., Friday, Dec.2, 2022.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

Basketball

High School Boys

West Shamokin at Cambria Heights, 6 p.m.

Central Cambria at Chestnut Ridge, 6 p.m.

Northern Garrett at Salisbury-Elk Lick, 6 p.m.

Punxsutawney at United, 6 p.m.

Blair County Christian at Johnstown Christian, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Blair County Christian at Johnstown Christian, 5:30 p.m.

River Valley at Bishop McCort, 6 p.m.

Shade at Blacklick Valley, 6 p.m.

Forest Hills at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.

Rockwood at Conemaugh Township, 6 p.m.

Marion Center at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.

United at Punxsutawney, 6 p.m.

Ferndale at Turkeyfoot Valley, 6 p.m.

Meyersdale at Windber, 6 p.m.

Hockey

High School

Laurel Mountain

Greater Johnstown at Richland, North Central Recreation Center, 8:20 p.m.

PIHL

Armstrong at Bishop McCort, 1st Summit Arena, 6 p.m.

Hampton at Westmont Hilltop, 1st Summit Arena, 8 p.m.

Wrestling

High School

Cambria Heights at Everett, 6:30 p.m.

Northern Bedford County at Berlin Brothersvalley, 7 p.m.

Conemaugh Township at Meyersdale, 7 p.m.

