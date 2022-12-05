Basketball
High School Boys
West Shamokin at Cambria Heights, 6 p.m.
Central Cambria at Chestnut Ridge, 6 p.m.
Northern Garrett at Salisbury-Elk Lick, 6 p.m.
Punxsutawney at United, 6 p.m.
Blair County Christian at Johnstown Christian, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Blair County Christian at Johnstown Christian, 5:30 p.m.
River Valley at Bishop McCort, 6 p.m.
Shade at Blacklick Valley, 6 p.m.
Forest Hills at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.
Rockwood at Conemaugh Township, 6 p.m.
Marion Center at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.
United at Punxsutawney, 6 p.m.
Ferndale at Turkeyfoot Valley, 6 p.m.
Meyersdale at Windber, 6 p.m.
Hockey
High School
Laurel Mountain
Greater Johnstown at Richland, North Central Recreation Center, 8:20 p.m.
PIHL
Armstrong at Bishop McCort, 1st Summit Arena, 6 p.m.
Hampton at Westmont Hilltop, 1st Summit Arena, 8 p.m.
Wrestling
High School
Cambria Heights at Everett, 6:30 p.m.
Northern Bedford County at Berlin Brothersvalley, 7 p.m.
Conemaugh Township at Meyersdale, 7 p.m.
