Basketball
High School Boys
Forest Hills at Bishop McCort, 6 p.m.
Shanksville-Stonycreek at Conemaugh Valley, 6 p.m.
Meyersdale at Ferndale, 6 p.m.
Johnstown Christian at Clearfield Alliance, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Johnstown Christian at Clearfield Alliance, 5:30 p.m.
Northern Cambria at Marion Center, 6 p.m.
Homer-Center at Portage, 6 p.m.
Cambria Heights at United, 6 p.m.
Hockey
High School
Laurel Mountain
Greater Johnstown at Conemaugh Valley, 1st Summit Arena, 7 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop at Central Cambria, North Central Recreation Center, 8:20 p.m.
Rifle
High School
Conemaugh Township at Forest Hills, 3 p.m.
Wrestling
High School
Central at Bedford, 7 p.m.
United at Berlin Brothersvalley, 7 p.m.
Greater Johnstown at Forest Hills, 7 p.m.
Richland at Westmont Hilltop, 7 p.m.
Chestnut Ridge at Penn Cambria, 7:15 p.m.
