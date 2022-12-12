Nichloas Rozich, Derek George

Westmont Hilltop’s Nichloas Rozich, left, and Derek George are shown after George’s goal on Conemaugh Valley during a Laurel Mountain Hockey League game in Johnstown, PA., Tuesday, Nov.29, 2022.

 By John Rucosky
Basketball

High School Boys

Forest Hills at Bishop McCort, 6 p.m.

Shanksville-Stonycreek at Conemaugh Valley, 6 p.m.

Meyersdale at Ferndale, 6 p.m.

Johnstown Christian at Clearfield Alliance, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Johnstown Christian at Clearfield Alliance, 5:30 p.m.

Northern Cambria at Marion Center, 6 p.m.

Homer-Center at Portage, 6 p.m.

Cambria Heights at United, 6 p.m.

Hockey

High School

Laurel Mountain

Greater Johnstown at Conemaugh Valley, 1st Summit Arena, 7 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Central Cambria, North Central Recreation Center, 8:20 p.m.

Rifle

High School

Conemaugh Township at Forest Hills, 3 p.m.

Wrestling

High School

Central at Bedford, 7 p.m.

United at Berlin Brothersvalley, 7 p.m.

Greater Johnstown at Forest Hills, 7 p.m.

Richland at Westmont Hilltop, 7 p.m.

Chestnut Ridge at Penn Cambria, 7:15 p.m.

