Golf
High School
Homer-Center, Portage, River Valley at Chestnut Ridge, 2 p.m.
Conemaugh Township at Bedford, 3 p.m.
Northern Cambria at Bishop Guilfoyle, 3 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Greensburg Salem, 3:30 p.m.
Soccer
College Men
Maine-Fort Kent at St. Francis, 3 p.m.
High School Boys
Bentworth at Ligonier Valley, 5 p.m.
Bishop Walsh at Berlin Brothersvalley, 6 p.m.
Chestnut Ridge at Richland, 7 p.m.
Windber at United, 7 p.m.
Conemaugh Township at Somerset, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Bishop Walsh at Berlin Brothersvalley, 4 p.m.
Greater Johnstown at Bishop Carroll, 4 p.m.
Dubois Christian at Johnstown Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at United, 5 p.m.
Conemaugh Township at Somerset, 6 p.m.
Bedford at Altoona, 7:30 p.m.
Volleyball
High School Girls
Meyersdale at Berlin Brothersvalley, 6 p.m.
Conemaugh Valley at Conemaugh Township, 6 p.m.
Central at Forest Hills, 6 p.m.
Cambria Heights at Northern Cambria, 6 p.m.
Portage at Penns Manor, 6 p.m.
North Star at Richland, 6 p.m.
Salisbury-Elk Lick at Rockwood, 6 p.m.
United at West Shamokin, 6 p.m.
Ferndale at Windber, 6 p.m.
Everett at Bedford, 7:15 p.m.
