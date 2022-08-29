Golf courses

The study “Golf Around The World” found that there are 34,011 golf courses in the world, 45 percent of which are in the United States.

Golf

High School

Homer-Center, Portage, River Valley at Chestnut Ridge, 2 p.m.

Conemaugh Township at Bedford, 3 p.m.

Northern Cambria at Bishop Guilfoyle, 3 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Greensburg Salem, 3:30 p.m.

Soccer

College Men

Maine-Fort Kent at St. Francis, 3 p.m.

High School Boys

Bentworth at Ligonier Valley, 5 p.m.

Bishop Walsh at Berlin Brothersvalley, 6 p.m.

Chestnut Ridge at Richland, 7 p.m.

Windber at United, 7 p.m.

Conemaugh Township at Somerset, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Bishop Walsh at Berlin Brothersvalley, 4 p.m.

Greater Johnstown at Bishop Carroll, 4 p.m.

Dubois Christian at Johnstown Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at United, 5 p.m.

Conemaugh Township at Somerset, 6 p.m.

Bedford at Altoona, 7:30 p.m.

Volleyball

High School Girls

Meyersdale at Berlin Brothersvalley, 6 p.m.

Conemaugh Valley at Conemaugh Township, 6 p.m.

Central at Forest Hills, 6 p.m.

Cambria Heights at Northern Cambria, 6 p.m.

Portage at Penns Manor, 6 p.m.

North Star at Richland, 6 p.m.

Salisbury-Elk Lick at Rockwood, 6 p.m.

United at West Shamokin, 6 p.m.

Ferndale at Windber, 6 p.m.

Everett at Bedford, 7:15 p.m.

