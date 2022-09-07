Soccer balls
Golf

High School

Greensburg Central Catholic at Ligonier Valley, 11:30 a.m.

Conemaugh Township at Everett, 1 p.m.

Chestnut Ridge, Somerset at Penn Cambria, 3 p.m.

Ferndale at Northern Cambria, 3:30 p.m.

Soccer

College Women

Delaware at St. Francis, 2 p.m.

High School Boys

United at Rockwood, 4 p.m.

Chestnut Ridge at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.

Greater Johnstown at Somerset, 6 p.m.

Northern Cambria at West Shamokin, 6 p.m.

Bishop Carroll at Westmont Hilltop, 6 p.m.

Central at Forest Hills, 7 p.m.

Bishop Guilfoyle at Penn Cambria, 7 p.m.

Bedford at Richland, 7 p.m.

Cambria Heights at Windber, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Cambria Heights at Berlin Brothersvalley, 4 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Bishop Carroll, 4 p.m.

Central Cambria at Chestnut Ridge, 4 p.m.

United at Conemaugh Township, 4:15 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Greensburg Salem, 6 p.m.

Penn Cambria at Bishop Guilfoyle, 7 p.m.

Forest Hills at Central, 7 p.m.

Somerset at Greater Johnstown, 7 p.m.

Richland at Bedford, 7:30 p.m.

Tennis

High School Girls

Somerset at Bedford, 4 p.m.

Central Cambria at Bishop McCort, 4 p.m.

Richland at Central, 4 p.m.

Bishop Guilfoyle at Chestnut Ridge, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

High School Girls

Homer-Center at Cambria Heights, 6 p.m.

Windber at Conemaugh Township, 6 p.m.

North Star at Conemaugh Valley, 6 p.m.

Derry Area at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.

River Valley at Portage, 6 p.m.

Shade at Rockwood, 6 p.m.

Meyersdale at Salisbury-Elk Lick, 6 p.m.

Northern Cambria at United, 6 p.m.

Ferndale at Westmont Hilltop, 6 p.m.

Football

Junior High

Westmont Hilltop at Bishop Guilfoyle, 4 p.m.

Conemaugh Township at Conemaugh Valley, 4 p.m.

Greater Johnstown at Chestnut Ridge, 4:30 p.m.

Tussey Mountain at Windber, 4:30 p.m.

Penn Cambria at Central Cambria, 5 p.m.

Forest Hills at Bedford, 6 p.m.

Moshannon Valley at Berlin Brothersvalley, 6 p.m.

Portage at Cambria Heights, 6 p.m.

Richland at Central, 6 p.m.

Somerset at McCort-Carroll, 6 p.m.

Penns Manor at United Valley, 6 p.m.

