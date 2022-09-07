Golf
High School
Greensburg Central Catholic at Ligonier Valley, 11:30 a.m.
Conemaugh Township at Everett, 1 p.m.
Chestnut Ridge, Somerset at Penn Cambria, 3 p.m.
Ferndale at Northern Cambria, 3:30 p.m.
Soccer
College Women
Delaware at St. Francis, 2 p.m.
High School Boys
United at Rockwood, 4 p.m.
Chestnut Ridge at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.
Greater Johnstown at Somerset, 6 p.m.
Northern Cambria at West Shamokin, 6 p.m.
Bishop Carroll at Westmont Hilltop, 6 p.m.
Central at Forest Hills, 7 p.m.
Bishop Guilfoyle at Penn Cambria, 7 p.m.
Bedford at Richland, 7 p.m.
Cambria Heights at Windber, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Cambria Heights at Berlin Brothersvalley, 4 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop at Bishop Carroll, 4 p.m.
Central Cambria at Chestnut Ridge, 4 p.m.
United at Conemaugh Township, 4:15 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Greensburg Salem, 6 p.m.
Penn Cambria at Bishop Guilfoyle, 7 p.m.
Forest Hills at Central, 7 p.m.
Somerset at Greater Johnstown, 7 p.m.
Richland at Bedford, 7:30 p.m.
Tennis
High School Girls
Somerset at Bedford, 4 p.m.
Central Cambria at Bishop McCort, 4 p.m.
Richland at Central, 4 p.m.
Bishop Guilfoyle at Chestnut Ridge, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
High School Girls
Homer-Center at Cambria Heights, 6 p.m.
Windber at Conemaugh Township, 6 p.m.
North Star at Conemaugh Valley, 6 p.m.
Derry Area at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.
River Valley at Portage, 6 p.m.
Shade at Rockwood, 6 p.m.
Meyersdale at Salisbury-Elk Lick, 6 p.m.
Northern Cambria at United, 6 p.m.
Ferndale at Westmont Hilltop, 6 p.m.
Football
Junior High
Westmont Hilltop at Bishop Guilfoyle, 4 p.m.
Conemaugh Township at Conemaugh Valley, 4 p.m.
Greater Johnstown at Chestnut Ridge, 4:30 p.m.
Tussey Mountain at Windber, 4:30 p.m.
Penn Cambria at Central Cambria, 5 p.m.
Forest Hills at Bedford, 6 p.m.
Moshannon Valley at Berlin Brothersvalley, 6 p.m.
Portage at Cambria Heights, 6 p.m.
Richland at Central, 6 p.m.
Somerset at McCort-Carroll, 6 p.m.
Penns Manor at United Valley, 6 p.m.
