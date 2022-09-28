Golf
High School Girls
District 6 Class 2A championships, at Ebensburg Country Club, 10 a.m.
Soccer
College Women
Howard at St. Francis, 4 p.m.
High School Boys
Westmont Hilltop at Conemaugh Township, 4 p.m.
Johnstown Christian at Great Commission, 5 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.
Philipsburg-Osceola at Cambria Heights, 7 p.m.
Northern Cambria at United, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Johnstown Christian at Great Commission, 3:30 p.m.
Chestnut Ridge at Central, 4 p.m.
Penn Cambria at Westmont Hilltop, 4 p.m.
Bishop Guilfoyle at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.
Richland at Somerset, 6 p.m.
Greater Johnstown at Forest Hills, 7 p.m.
Bishop Carroll at Bedford, 7:30 p.m.
Tennis
High School Girls
Chestnut Ridge at Bishop Guilfoyle, 3:30 p.m.
Bishop McCort at Central Cambria, 4 p.m.
Central at Richland, 4 p.m.
Bedford at Somerset, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
College Women
Hood at Mount Aloysius, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Central at Bedford, 6 p.m.
Conemaugh Valley at Berlin Brothersvalley, 6 p.m.
West Shamokin at Cambria Heights, 6 p.m.
Bishop Carroll at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.
Burrell at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.
Lighthouse Christian at Meyersdale, 6 p.m.
Salisbury-Elk Lick at North Star, 6 p.m.
River Valley at Northern Cambria, 6 p.m.
Somerset at Penn Cambria, 6 p.m.
Marion Center at Portage, 6 p.m.
Bishop McCort at Richland, 6 p.m.
Windber at Rockwood, 6 p.m.
Purchase Line at United, 6 p.m.
Greater Johnstown at Westmont Hilltop, 6 p.m.
Football
Junior High
Purchase Line at Cambria Heights, 4 p.m.
Greater Johnstown at Bishop Guilfoyle, 4:30 p.m.
Penn Cambria at Westmont Hilltop, 4:30 p.m.
Conemaugh Township at West Branch, 5 p.m.
Central Cambria at Bedford, 6 p.m.
Chestnut Ridge at Central, 6 p.m.
Forest Hills at McCort-Carroll, 6 p.m.
United Valley at Portage, 6 p.m.
Richland at Somerset, 6 p.m.
Berlin Brothersvalley at Windber, 7 p.m.
