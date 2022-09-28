Golf courses

The study “Golf Around The World” found that there are 34,011 golf courses in the world, 45 percent of which are in the United States.

Golf

High School Girls

District 6 Class 2A championships, at Ebensburg Country Club, 10 a.m.

Soccer

College Women

Howard at St. Francis, 4 p.m.

High School Boys

Westmont Hilltop at Conemaugh Township, 4 p.m.

Johnstown Christian at Great Commission, 5 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.

Philipsburg-Osceola at Cambria Heights, 7 p.m.

Northern Cambria at United, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Johnstown Christian at Great Commission, 3:30 p.m.

Chestnut Ridge at Central, 4 p.m.

Penn Cambria at Westmont Hilltop, 4 p.m.

Bishop Guilfoyle at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.

Richland at Somerset, 6 p.m.

Greater Johnstown at Forest Hills, 7 p.m.

Bishop Carroll at Bedford, 7:30 p.m.

Tennis

High School Girls

Chestnut Ridge at Bishop Guilfoyle, 3:30 p.m.

Bishop McCort at Central Cambria, 4 p.m.

Central at Richland, 4 p.m.

Bedford at Somerset, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

College Women

Hood at Mount Aloysius, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Central at Bedford, 6 p.m.

Conemaugh Valley at Berlin Brothersvalley, 6 p.m.

West Shamokin at Cambria Heights, 6 p.m.

Bishop Carroll at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.

Burrell at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.

Lighthouse Christian at Meyersdale, 6 p.m.

Salisbury-Elk Lick at North Star, 6 p.m.

River Valley at Northern Cambria, 6 p.m.

Somerset at Penn Cambria, 6 p.m.

Marion Center at Portage, 6 p.m.

Bishop McCort at Richland, 6 p.m.

Windber at Rockwood, 6 p.m.

Purchase Line at United, 6 p.m.

Greater Johnstown at Westmont Hilltop, 6 p.m.

Football

Junior High

Purchase Line at Cambria Heights, 4 p.m.

Greater Johnstown at Bishop Guilfoyle, 4:30 p.m.

Penn Cambria at Westmont Hilltop, 4:30 p.m.

Conemaugh Township at West Branch, 5 p.m.

Central Cambria at Bedford, 6 p.m.

Chestnut Ridge at Central, 6 p.m.

Forest Hills at McCort-Carroll, 6 p.m.

United Valley at Portage, 6 p.m.

Richland at Somerset, 6 p.m.

Berlin Brothersvalley at Windber, 7 p.m.

