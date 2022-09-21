Samantha Boden, Izzy Slezak

Somerset’s Samantha Boden, left, and Conemaugh Township’s Izzy Slezak fight for loose ball during a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference match in Somerset, PA., Tuesday, Aug.30, 2022.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

Cross Country

High School

Foundations Christian, Johnstown Christian at Meyersdale, 4:30 p.m.

Golf

High School

District 6 Class 2A sectional tournament, Ebensburg Country Club, 10 a.m.

Somerset at Bishop Carroll, 3 p.m.

Central at Bedford, 3 p.m.

Bishop McCort at Forest Hills, 3 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Ligonier Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Soccer

College Women

Fairleigh Dickinson at St. Francis, 2 p.m.

Wilson at Mount Aloysius, 4 p.m.

High School Boys

Berlin Brothersvalley at Northern Cambria, 6 p.m.

Central at Westmont Hilltop, 6 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

Cambria Heights at Forest Hills, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Westmont Hilltop at Central, 4 p.m.

Somerset at Chestnut Ridge, 4 p.m.

North Star at Ligonier Valley, 4 p.m.

Bishop Carroll at Penn Cambria, 4 p.m.

Central Cambria at Bedford, 7 p.m.

Bishop Guilfoyle at Greater Johnstown, 7 p.m.

Forest Hills at Richland, 7 p.m.

Tennis

High School Girls

Westmont Hilltop at Bedford, 4 p.m.

Bishop Guilfoyle at Bishop McCort, 4 p.m.

Somerset at Central, 4 p.m.

Richland at Chestnut Ridge, 4 p.m.

Central Cambria at Forest Hills, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

College Women

Community College of Allegheny County at Penn Highlands Community College, 6 p.m.

Lycoming at Mount Aloysius, 6:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Westmont Hilltop at Bishop Carroll, 6 p.m.

Somerset at Bishop Guilfoyle, 6 p.m.

Forest Hills at Central, 6 p.m.

Bedford at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.

Richland at Chestnut Ridge, 6 p.m.

Salisbury-Elk Lick at Conemaugh Valley, 6 p.m.

Penn Cambria at Greater Johnstown, 6 p.m.

Freeport at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.

Meyersdale at Mountain Ridge, 6 p.m.

Cambria Heights at Purchase Line, 6 p.m.

Conemaugh Township at Rockwood, 6 p.m.

Ferndale at Shade, 6 p.m.

Football

Junior High

Central at Forest Hills, 4 p.m.

Bishop Guilfoyle at Penn Cambria, 4 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Richland, 4 p.m.

Central Cambria at Chestnut Ridge, 4:30 p.m.

Meyersdale at Conemaugh Township, 4:30 p.m.

McCort-Carroll at Greater Johnstown, 5 p.m.

Tussey Mountain at Berlin Brothersvalley, 6 p.m.

Cambria Heights at Marion Center, 6 p.m.

Portage at Purchase Line, 6 p.m.

Bedford at Somerset, 6 p.m.

Northern Cambria vs. United Valley, at Blacklick Valley, 6 p.m.

