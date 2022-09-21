Cross Country
High School
Foundations Christian, Johnstown Christian at Meyersdale, 4:30 p.m.
Golf
High School
District 6 Class 2A sectional tournament, Ebensburg Country Club, 10 a.m.
Somerset at Bishop Carroll, 3 p.m.
Central at Bedford, 3 p.m.
Bishop McCort at Forest Hills, 3 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Ligonier Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Soccer
College Women
Fairleigh Dickinson at St. Francis, 2 p.m.
Wilson at Mount Aloysius, 4 p.m.
High School Boys
Berlin Brothersvalley at Northern Cambria, 6 p.m.
Central at Westmont Hilltop, 6 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
Cambria Heights at Forest Hills, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Westmont Hilltop at Central, 4 p.m.
Somerset at Chestnut Ridge, 4 p.m.
North Star at Ligonier Valley, 4 p.m.
Bishop Carroll at Penn Cambria, 4 p.m.
Central Cambria at Bedford, 7 p.m.
Bishop Guilfoyle at Greater Johnstown, 7 p.m.
Forest Hills at Richland, 7 p.m.
Tennis
High School Girls
Westmont Hilltop at Bedford, 4 p.m.
Bishop Guilfoyle at Bishop McCort, 4 p.m.
Somerset at Central, 4 p.m.
Richland at Chestnut Ridge, 4 p.m.
Central Cambria at Forest Hills, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
College Women
Community College of Allegheny County at Penn Highlands Community College, 6 p.m.
Lycoming at Mount Aloysius, 6:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Westmont Hilltop at Bishop Carroll, 6 p.m.
Somerset at Bishop Guilfoyle, 6 p.m.
Forest Hills at Central, 6 p.m.
Bedford at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.
Richland at Chestnut Ridge, 6 p.m.
Salisbury-Elk Lick at Conemaugh Valley, 6 p.m.
Penn Cambria at Greater Johnstown, 6 p.m.
Freeport at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.
Meyersdale at Mountain Ridge, 6 p.m.
Cambria Heights at Purchase Line, 6 p.m.
Conemaugh Township at Rockwood, 6 p.m.
Ferndale at Shade, 6 p.m.
Football
Junior High
Central at Forest Hills, 4 p.m.
Bishop Guilfoyle at Penn Cambria, 4 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop at Richland, 4 p.m.
Central Cambria at Chestnut Ridge, 4:30 p.m.
Meyersdale at Conemaugh Township, 4:30 p.m.
McCort-Carroll at Greater Johnstown, 5 p.m.
Tussey Mountain at Berlin Brothersvalley, 6 p.m.
Cambria Heights at Marion Center, 6 p.m.
Portage at Purchase Line, 6 p.m.
Bedford at Somerset, 6 p.m.
Northern Cambria vs. United Valley, at Blacklick Valley, 6 p.m.
