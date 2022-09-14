Chase Rogal, Austin Elliot

Cambria Heights’ Chase Rogal, left, send a pass in front of Conemaugh Township’s Austin Elliot during an inter-conference match in Davidsville, PA., Tuesday, Sept.13, 2022.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

Golf

High School

Bishop McCort, Central, Westmont Hilltop at Penn Cambria, 3 p.m.

Ferndale, North Star at Rockwood, 3 p.m.

Jeannette at Ligonier Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Soccer

College Women

Wagner at St. Francis, 2 p.m.

High School Boys

West Shamokin at Cambria Heights, 4 p.m.

Richland at Westmont Hilltop, 4 p.m.

Bedford at Bishop Guilfoyle, 4:30 p.m.

United at North Star, 5 p.m.

California at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.

Central Cambria at Somerset, 6 p.m.

Windber at Everett, 6:45 p.m.

Central at Greater Johnstown, 7 p.m.

Forest Hills at Penn Cambria, 7 p.m.

Chestnut Ridge at Bishop Carroll, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls

United at Berlin Brothersvalley, 4 p.m.

Greater Johnstown at Central, 4 p.m.

Windber at Everett, 5 p.m.

Chestnut Ridge at Bishop Carroll, 5:30 p.m.

Somerset at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Jeannette, 6 p.m.

Bishop Guilfoyle at Bedford, 7 p.m.

Penn Cambria at Forest Hills, 7 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Tennis

High School Girls

Chestnut Ridge at Bedford, 4 p.m.

Central at Bishop McCort, 4 p.m.

Richland at Central Cambria, 4 p.m.

Somerset at Westmont Hilltop, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

College Women

Penn Highlands Community College at Community College of Allegheny County, 6 p.m.

High School Girls

Bishop McCort at Central, 6 p.m.

Bishop Guilfoyle at Chestnut Ridge, 6 p.m.

Berlin Brothersvalley at Conemaugh Township, 6 p.m.

Meyersdale at Ferndale, 6 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Neighborhood Academy, 6 p.m.

Bedford at Penn Cambria, 6 p.m.

Northern Cambria at Portage, 6 p.m.

Windber at Salisbury-Elk Lick, 6 p.m.

North Star at Shade, 6 p.m.

Richland at Somerset, 6 p.m.

River Valley at United, 6 p.m.

Football

Junior High

Conemaugh Township at Claysburg-Kimmel, 4 p.m.

Chestnut Ridge at Forest Hills, 4 p.m.

Central at Penn Cambria, 4 p.m.

Bedford at Westmont Hilltop, 4:30 p.m.

Greater Johnstown at Central Cambria, 5 p.m.

Richland at McCort-Carroll, 6 p.m.

Berlin Brothersvalley at Meyersdale, 6 p.m.

Marion Center at Portage, 6 p.m.

Cambria Heights at River Valley, 6 p.m.

United Valley at West Shamokin, 6 p.m.

Conemaugh Valley at Windber, 7 p.m.

