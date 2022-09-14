Golf
High School
Bishop McCort, Central, Westmont Hilltop at Penn Cambria, 3 p.m.
Ferndale, North Star at Rockwood, 3 p.m.
Jeannette at Ligonier Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Soccer
College Women
Wagner at St. Francis, 2 p.m.
High School Boys
West Shamokin at Cambria Heights, 4 p.m.
Richland at Westmont Hilltop, 4 p.m.
Bedford at Bishop Guilfoyle, 4:30 p.m.
United at North Star, 5 p.m.
California at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.
Central Cambria at Somerset, 6 p.m.
Windber at Everett, 6:45 p.m.
Central at Greater Johnstown, 7 p.m.
Forest Hills at Penn Cambria, 7 p.m.
Chestnut Ridge at Bishop Carroll, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
United at Berlin Brothersvalley, 4 p.m.
Greater Johnstown at Central, 4 p.m.
Windber at Everett, 5 p.m.
Chestnut Ridge at Bishop Carroll, 5:30 p.m.
Somerset at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Jeannette, 6 p.m.
Bishop Guilfoyle at Bedford, 7 p.m.
Penn Cambria at Forest Hills, 7 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop at Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Tennis
High School Girls
Chestnut Ridge at Bedford, 4 p.m.
Central at Bishop McCort, 4 p.m.
Richland at Central Cambria, 4 p.m.
Somerset at Westmont Hilltop, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
College Women
Penn Highlands Community College at Community College of Allegheny County, 6 p.m.
High School Girls
Bishop McCort at Central, 6 p.m.
Bishop Guilfoyle at Chestnut Ridge, 6 p.m.
Berlin Brothersvalley at Conemaugh Township, 6 p.m.
Meyersdale at Ferndale, 6 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Neighborhood Academy, 6 p.m.
Bedford at Penn Cambria, 6 p.m.
Northern Cambria at Portage, 6 p.m.
Windber at Salisbury-Elk Lick, 6 p.m.
North Star at Shade, 6 p.m.
Richland at Somerset, 6 p.m.
River Valley at United, 6 p.m.
Football
Junior High
Conemaugh Township at Claysburg-Kimmel, 4 p.m.
Chestnut Ridge at Forest Hills, 4 p.m.
Central at Penn Cambria, 4 p.m.
Bedford at Westmont Hilltop, 4:30 p.m.
Greater Johnstown at Central Cambria, 5 p.m.
Richland at McCort-Carroll, 6 p.m.
Berlin Brothersvalley at Meyersdale, 6 p.m.
Marion Center at Portage, 6 p.m.
Cambria Heights at River Valley, 6 p.m.
United Valley at West Shamokin, 6 p.m.
Conemaugh Valley at Windber, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.