Cross Country
High School
United, West Shamokin at Armstrong, 4 p.m.
Golf
High School
Forest Hills, Penn Cambria at Bedford, 2 p.m.
Chestnut Ridge, Westmont Hilltop at Bishop Guilfoyle, 3 p.m.
Rockwood, Shanksville-Stonycreek at North Star, 3 p.m.
Northern Cambria at Homer-Center, 3:30 p.m.
Portage at River Valley, 3:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Central Cambria, Hollidaysburg at Penn Cambria, 3 p.m.
Soccer
College Men
Mount Aloysius at Bethany, 7:30 p.m.
College Women
Cleveland State at St. Francis, 3:30 p.m.
Mount Aloysius at Dickinson, 5:30 p.m.
High School Boys
Central Cambria at Cambria Heights, 4 p.m.
Forbes Road at Chestnut Ridge, 4 p.m.
Bedford at Conemaugh Township, 4 p.m.
Northern Cambria at Berlin Brothersvalley, 4:15 p.m.
Altoona at Somerset, 6 p.m.
Greater Johnstown at United, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Cambria Heights at Central Cambria, 5 p.m.
Berlin Brothersvalley at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.
Bishop Carroll at Windber, 7 p.m.
Tennis
High School Girls
Richland at Bishop Guilfoyle, 3:30 p.m.
Central Cambria at Bedford, 4 p.m.
Forest Hills at Bishop McCort, 4 p.m.
Somerset at Chestnut Ridge, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
High School Girls
Windber at Conemaugh Valley, 6 p.m.
North Star at Ferndale, 6 p.m.
Cambria Heights at Marion Center, 6 p.m.
Berlin Brothersvalley at Salisbury-Elk Lick, 6 p.m.
Meyersdale at Shade, 6 p.m.
Conemaugh Township at Somerset, 6 p.m.
Portage at United, 6 p.m.
Northern Cambria at West Shamokin, 6 p.m.
Football
Junior High
Central Cambria at Westmont Hilltop, 4:30 p.m.
Cambria Heights at Northern Cambria, 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.