Kasey Shuke

Bedford freshman Kasey Shuke returns a shot to Westmont Hilltop senior Jenna Williams during a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference match in Johnstown, PA., Wednesday, Aug.31, 2022.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

Cross Country

High School

United, West Shamokin at Armstrong, 4 p.m.

Golf

High School

Forest Hills, Penn Cambria at Bedford, 2 p.m.

Chestnut Ridge, Westmont Hilltop at Bishop Guilfoyle, 3 p.m.

Rockwood, Shanksville-Stonycreek at North Star, 3 p.m.

Northern Cambria at Homer-Center, 3:30 p.m.

Portage at River Valley, 3:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Central Cambria, Hollidaysburg at Penn Cambria, 3 p.m.

Soccer

College Men

Mount Aloysius at Bethany, 7:30 p.m.

College Women

Cleveland State at St. Francis, 3:30 p.m.

Mount Aloysius at Dickinson, 5:30 p.m.

High School Boys

Central Cambria at Cambria Heights, 4 p.m.

Forbes Road at Chestnut Ridge, 4 p.m.

Bedford at Conemaugh Township, 4 p.m.

Northern Cambria at Berlin Brothersvalley, 4:15 p.m.

Altoona at Somerset, 6 p.m.

Greater Johnstown at United, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Cambria Heights at Central Cambria, 5 p.m.

Berlin Brothersvalley at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.

Bishop Carroll at Windber, 7 p.m.

Tennis

High School Girls

Richland at Bishop Guilfoyle, 3:30 p.m.

Central Cambria at Bedford, 4 p.m.

Forest Hills at Bishop McCort, 4 p.m.

Somerset at Chestnut Ridge, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

High School Girls

Windber at Conemaugh Valley, 6 p.m.

North Star at Ferndale, 6 p.m.

Cambria Heights at Marion Center, 6 p.m.

Berlin Brothersvalley at Salisbury-Elk Lick, 6 p.m.

Meyersdale at Shade, 6 p.m.

Conemaugh Township at Somerset, 6 p.m.

Portage at United, 6 p.m.

Northern Cambria at West Shamokin, 6 p.m.

Football

Junior High

Central Cambria at Westmont Hilltop, 4:30 p.m.

Cambria Heights at Northern Cambria, 6 p.m.

