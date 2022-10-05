Suzy Walker, Chloe Miller

North Star’s Suzy Walker, right, fields a Shade ball in front of teammate Chloe Miller during a WestPAC match in Cairnbrook, PA., Thursday, Sept.15, 2022.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

Golf

High School

Valley at Ligonier Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Hockey

High School

PIHL

Penn-Trafford at Bishop McCort, 1st Summit Arena, 8 p.m.

Soccer

College Men

St. Francis at Fairleigh Dickinson, 5 p.m.

College Women

St. Francis at Merrimack, 3 p.m.

High School Boys

Central at Cambria Heights, 4 p.m.

Forest Hills at Conemaugh Township, 4 p.m.

Charleroi at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.

Northern Cambria at Greater Johnstown, 7 p.m.

Forbes Road at Windber, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Windber at Berlin Brothersvalley, 4 p.m.

Bishop Guilfoyle at Chestnut Ridge, 4 p.m.

Grier School at Johnstown Christian, 4 p.m.

Greater Johnstown at North Star, 4 p.m.

Central at Penn Cambria, 4 p.m.

Richland at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Forest Hills, 7 p.m.

Somerset at Bedford, 7:30 p.m.

Tennis

High School Girls

Central at Chestnut Ridge, 4 p.m.

Bishop McCort at Westmont Hilltop, 4 p.m.

District 5 Class 2A Team Championship 

Somerset at Bedford, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

High School Girls

Chestnut Ridge at Bedford, 6 p.m.

Bishop Walsh at Berlin Brothersvalley, 6 p.m.

Bishop Carroll at Central, 6 p.m.

Conemaugh Township at Conemaugh Valley, 6 p.m.

Windber at Ferndale, 6 p.m.

Central Cambria at Greater Johnstown, 6 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.

Berlin Brothersvalley at Meyersdale, 6 p.m.

Portage at Northern Cambria, 6 p.m.

Bishop Guilfoyle at Richland, 6 p.m.

Rockwood at Salisbury-Elk Lick, 6 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Somerset, 6 p.m.

Football

Junior High

Claysburg-Kimmel at Conemaugh Valley, 4 p.m.

Somerset at Forest Hills, 4 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Chestnut Ridge, 4:30 p.m.

Bishop Guilfoyle at Central Cambria, 5 p.m.

Richland at Greater Johnstown, 5 p.m.

Windber at Berlin Brothersvalley, 6 p.m.

McCort-Carroll at Central, 6 p.m.

Bedford at Penn Cambria, 6 p.m.

Cambria Heights at United Valley, 6 p.m.

