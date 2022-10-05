Golf
High School
Valley at Ligonier Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Hockey
High School
PIHL
Penn-Trafford at Bishop McCort, 1st Summit Arena, 8 p.m.
Soccer
College Men
St. Francis at Fairleigh Dickinson, 5 p.m.
College Women
St. Francis at Merrimack, 3 p.m.
High School Boys
Central at Cambria Heights, 4 p.m.
Forest Hills at Conemaugh Township, 4 p.m.
Charleroi at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.
Northern Cambria at Greater Johnstown, 7 p.m.
Forbes Road at Windber, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Windber at Berlin Brothersvalley, 4 p.m.
Bishop Guilfoyle at Chestnut Ridge, 4 p.m.
Grier School at Johnstown Christian, 4 p.m.
Greater Johnstown at North Star, 4 p.m.
Central at Penn Cambria, 4 p.m.
Richland at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop at Forest Hills, 7 p.m.
Somerset at Bedford, 7:30 p.m.
Tennis
High School Girls
Central at Chestnut Ridge, 4 p.m.
Bishop McCort at Westmont Hilltop, 4 p.m.
District 5 Class 2A Team Championship
Somerset at Bedford, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
High School Girls
Chestnut Ridge at Bedford, 6 p.m.
Bishop Walsh at Berlin Brothersvalley, 6 p.m.
Bishop Carroll at Central, 6 p.m.
Conemaugh Township at Conemaugh Valley, 6 p.m.
Windber at Ferndale, 6 p.m.
Central Cambria at Greater Johnstown, 6 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.
Berlin Brothersvalley at Meyersdale, 6 p.m.
Portage at Northern Cambria, 6 p.m.
Bishop Guilfoyle at Richland, 6 p.m.
Rockwood at Salisbury-Elk Lick, 6 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop at Somerset, 6 p.m.
Football
Junior High
Claysburg-Kimmel at Conemaugh Valley, 4 p.m.
Somerset at Forest Hills, 4 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop at Chestnut Ridge, 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Guilfoyle at Central Cambria, 5 p.m.
Richland at Greater Johnstown, 5 p.m.
Windber at Berlin Brothersvalley, 6 p.m.
McCort-Carroll at Central, 6 p.m.
Bedford at Penn Cambria, 6 p.m.
Cambria Heights at United Valley, 6 p.m.
