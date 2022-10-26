Jada Willinsky

Portage’s Jada Willinsky goes for a dig during a Heritage Conference match against United, in Armagh, PA., Thursday, PA., Sept.1, 2022.

 By John Rucosky
Hockey

High School

Laurel Mountain

Central Cambria at Altoona, 8:15 p.m.

Forest Hills at Richland, North Central Recreation Center, 8:20 p.m.

PIHL

Meadville at Bishop McCort, 1st Summit Arena, 6 p.m.

Kiski at Westmont Hilltop, 1st Summit Arena, 8 p.m.

Soccer

College Women

St. Francis at Central Connecticut State, 2 p.m.

High School Boys

District 5 Playoffs

Class 1A Quarterfinals

(6) Fannett-Metal at (3) Rockwood, 4 p.m.

(5) Northern Bedford County at (4) Everett, 4 p.m.

(8) North Star at (1) McConnellsburg, 6 p.m.

(7) Berlin Brothersvalley at (2) Conemaugh Township, 7 p.m.

Class 2A Semifinals

(4) Chestnut Ridge at (1) Bedford, 7 p.m.

(3) Forbes Road at (2) Somerset, 7:30 p.m.

District 6 Playoffs

Class 1A Semifinals

(5) Bald Eagle Area at (1) Richland, 6 p.m.

(6) Bishop Carroll vs. (2) United, at Richland, 8 p.m.

High School Girls

District 5-6 Playoffs

Class 2A Quarterfinals

(6) Juniata at (3) Somerset, 5:30 p.m.

(7) Richland vs. (2) Bedford, Mansion Park, Altoona, 6 p.m.

Volleyball

High School Girls

Laurel Highlands Athletic

Conference Championship

Chestnut Ridge vs. Somerset, at Bishop Carroll, 7 p.m.

District 5 Playoffs

Class 1A Quarterfinals

(8) Meyersdale at (1) Conemaugh Township, 7 p.m.

(5) Northern Bedford County at (4) Tussey Mountain, 7 p.m.

(6) Everett at (3) Berlin Brothersvalley, 7 p.m.

(7) Southern Fulton at (2) Shade, 7 p.m.

District 6 Playoffs

Class 2A First Round

(9) Westmont Hilltop at (8) Central Cambria, 7 p.m.

(12) Mount Union at (5) Penns Valley, 7 p.m.

(11) Juniata at (6) Tyrone, 7 p.m.

(10) Richland at (7) Marion Center, 7 p.m.

Football

Junior High

Windber at Conemaugh Township, 4 p.m.

North Star at Conemaugh Valley, 4 p.m.

Richland at Chestnut Ridge, 4:30 p.m.

Somerset at Central Cambria, 5 p.m.

Greater Johnstown at Bedford, 6 p.m.

Bishop Carroll at Berlin Brothersvalley, 6 p.m.

Bishop Guilfoyle at Bishop McCort, 6 p.m.

West Shamokin at Cambria Heights, 6 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Central, 6 p.m.

Penn Cambria at Forest Hills, 6 p.m.

Northern Cambria at Portage, 6 p.m.

United at River Valley, 6 p.m.

