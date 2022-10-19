Cross Country
High School
Heritage Conference championships, at Marion Center, 4:15 p.m.
Hockey
High School
Laurel Mountain
State College at Conemaugh Valley, 1st Summit Arena, 8:20 p.m.
College
Pitt-Johnstown at Pennsylvania Western, 8 p.m.
Soccer
College Women
St. Francis at St. Francis Brooklyn, noon
High School Boys
Northern Cambria at North Star, 4 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop at Richland, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Tyrone at Cambria Heights, 4 p.m.
Bishop Carroll at Chestnut Ridge, 4 p.m.
Central Cambria at Somerset, 6 p.m.
Bedford at Bishop Guilfoyle, 7 p.m.
Central at Greater Johnstown, 7 p.m.
Forest Hills at Penn Cambria, 7 p.m.
Richland at Westmont Hilltop, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
High School Girls
Penn Cambria at Bedford, 6 p.m.
Shade at Berlin Brothersvalley, 6 p.m.
Greater Johnstown at Bishop Carroll, 6 p.m.
Chestnut Ridge at Bishop Guilfoyle, 6 p.m.
Central at Bishop McCort, 6 p.m.
North Star at Conemaugh Township, 6 p.m.
Conemaugh Valley at Ferndale, 6 p.m.
Somerset at Richland, 6 p.m.
Meyersdale at Rockwood, 6 p.m.
Football
Junior High
Penn Cambria at Richland, 4 p.m.
Central at Bedford, 4 p.m.
Berlin Brothersvalley at Conemaugh Township, 4 p.m.
Chestnut Ridge at Bishop Guilfoyle, 4:30 p.m.
Forest Hills at Westmont Hilltop, 4:30 p.m.
Juniata Valley at Windber, 4:30 p.m.
Conemaugh Valley at Curwensville, 6 p.m.
Central Cambria at McCort-Carroll, 6 p.m.
Cambria Heights at Penns Manor, 6 p.m.
Greater Johnstown at Somerset, 6 p.m.
Purchase Line vs. United Valley, at Blacklick Valley, 6 p.m.
Portage at West Shamokin, 6 p.m.
