Conemaugh Township senior Jack Ankeny eyes a putt on #4 during a high school match against Conemaugh Valley and Ferndale at Berkley Hills Golf Course in Johnstown, PA., Monday, Aug.29, 2022.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

Cross Country

High School

Heritage Conference championships, at Marion Center, 4:15 p.m.

Hockey

High School

Laurel Mountain

State College at Conemaugh Valley, 1st Summit Arena, 8:20 p.m.

College

Pitt-Johnstown at Pennsylvania Western, 8 p.m.

Soccer

College Women

St. Francis at St. Francis Brooklyn, noon

High School Boys

Northern Cambria at North Star, 4 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Richland, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Tyrone at Cambria Heights, 4 p.m.

Bishop Carroll at Chestnut Ridge, 4 p.m.

Central Cambria at Somerset, 6 p.m.

Bedford at Bishop Guilfoyle, 7 p.m.

Central at Greater Johnstown, 7 p.m.

Forest Hills at Penn Cambria, 7 p.m.

Richland at Westmont Hilltop, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

High School Girls

Penn Cambria at Bedford, 6 p.m.

Shade at Berlin Brothersvalley, 6 p.m.

Greater Johnstown at Bishop Carroll, 6 p.m.

Chestnut Ridge at Bishop Guilfoyle, 6 p.m.

Central at Bishop McCort, 6 p.m.

North Star at Conemaugh Township, 6 p.m.

Conemaugh Valley at Ferndale, 6 p.m.

Somerset at Richland, 6 p.m.

Meyersdale at Rockwood, 6 p.m.

Football

Junior High

Penn Cambria at Richland, 4 p.m.

Central at Bedford, 4 p.m.

Berlin Brothersvalley at Conemaugh Township, 4 p.m.

Chestnut Ridge at Bishop Guilfoyle, 4:30 p.m.

Forest Hills at Westmont Hilltop, 4:30 p.m.

Juniata Valley at Windber, 4:30 p.m.

Conemaugh Valley at Curwensville, 6 p.m.

Central Cambria at McCort-Carroll, 6 p.m.

Cambria Heights at Penns Manor, 6 p.m.

Greater Johnstown at Somerset, 6 p.m.

Purchase Line vs. United Valley, at Blacklick Valley, 6 p.m.

Portage at West Shamokin, 6 p.m.

