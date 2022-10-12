Cross Country
High School
Philipsburg-Osceola at Cambria Heights, 4 p.m.
Soccer
High School Boys
Johnstown Christian at Grace Prep, 3 p.m.
Bethlehem Center at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.
Bishop Guilfoyle at Somerset, 6 p.m.
Greater Johnstown at Westmont Hilltop, 6 p.m.
Northern Cambria at Cambria Heights, 7 p.m.
Bishop Carroll at Central Cambria, 7 p.m.
Chestnut Ridge at Forest Hills, 7 p.m.
North Star at United, 7 p.m.
Central at Bedford, 7:30 p.m.
Penn Cambria at Richland, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Bedford at Central, 4 p.m.
Bishop Carroll at Central Cambria, 4 p.m.
Forest Hills at Chestnut Ridge, 4 p.m.
Richland at Penn Cambria, 4 p.m.
Berlin Brothersvalley at Southern Fulton, 4 p.m.
Johnstown Christian at Grace Prep, 4:30 p.m.
North Star at United, 5 p.m.
Somerset at Bishop Guilfoyle, 6 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop at Greater Johnstown, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
College Women
Penn Highlands Community College at Allegany (Md.), 6 p.m.
High School Girls
Ligonier Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.
Forest Hills at Bedford, 6 p.m.
Somerset at Chestnut Ridge, 6 p.m.
Richland at Greater Johnstown, 6 p.m.
Bishop McCort at Penn Cambria, 6 p.m.
Cambria Heights at Penns Manor, 6 p.m.
Portage at Purchase Line, 6 p.m.
Berlin Brothersvalley at Rockwood, 6 p.m.
Bishop McCort at Westmont Hilltop, 6 p.m.
North Star at Windber, 6 p.m.
Football
Junior High
North Star vs. Berlin Brothersvalley, at Rockwood, 4 p.m.
Conemaugh Township at Bishop Carroll, 4 p.m.
Homer-Center at Cambria Heights, 4 p.m.
Bishop Guilfoyle at Forest Hills, 4 p.m.
Conemaugh Valley at Penns Valley, 4 p.m.
Bedford at Richland, 4 p.m.
McCort-Carroll at Chestnut Ridge, 4:30 p.m.
Central at Central Cambria, 5 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop at Greater Johnstown, 5 p.m.
Windber at Meyersdale, 6 p.m.
United Valley at Marion Center, 6 p.m.
Penns Manor at Portage, 6 p.m.
Somerset at Penn Cambria, 7 p.m.
