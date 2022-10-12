Sidney Pastorek

Westmont Hilltop’s Sidney Pastorek sends a shot over to Somerset during a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference match in Somerset, PA., Thursday, Oct.6, 2022.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

Cross Country

High School

Philipsburg-Osceola at Cambria Heights, 4 p.m.

Soccer

High School Boys

Johnstown Christian at Grace Prep, 3 p.m.

Bethlehem Center at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.

Bishop Guilfoyle at Somerset, 6 p.m.

Greater Johnstown at Westmont Hilltop, 6 p.m.

Northern Cambria at Cambria Heights, 7 p.m.

Bishop Carroll at Central Cambria, 7 p.m.

Chestnut Ridge at Forest Hills, 7 p.m.

North Star at United, 7 p.m.

Central at Bedford, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Cambria at Richland, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Bedford at Central, 4 p.m.

Bishop Carroll at Central Cambria, 4 p.m.

Forest Hills at Chestnut Ridge, 4 p.m.

Richland at Penn Cambria, 4 p.m.

Berlin Brothersvalley at Southern Fulton, 4 p.m.

Johnstown Christian at Grace Prep, 4:30 p.m.

North Star at United, 5 p.m.

Somerset at Bishop Guilfoyle, 6 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Greater Johnstown, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

College Women

Penn Highlands Community College at Allegany (Md.), 6 p.m.

High School Girls

Ligonier Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.

Forest Hills at Bedford, 6 p.m.

Somerset at Chestnut Ridge, 6 p.m.

Richland at Greater Johnstown, 6 p.m.

Bishop McCort at Penn Cambria, 6 p.m.

Cambria Heights at Penns Manor, 6 p.m.

Portage at Purchase Line, 6 p.m.

Berlin Brothersvalley at Rockwood, 6 p.m.

Bishop McCort at Westmont Hilltop, 6 p.m.

North Star at Windber, 6 p.m.

Football

Junior High

North Star vs. Berlin Brothersvalley, at Rockwood, 4 p.m.

Conemaugh Township at Bishop Carroll, 4 p.m.

Homer-Center at Cambria Heights, 4 p.m.

Bishop Guilfoyle at Forest Hills, 4 p.m.

Conemaugh Valley at Penns Valley, 4 p.m.

Bedford at Richland, 4 p.m.

McCort-Carroll at Chestnut Ridge, 4:30 p.m.

Central at Central Cambria, 5 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Greater Johnstown, 5 p.m.

Windber at Meyersdale, 6 p.m.

United Valley at Marion Center, 6 p.m.

Penns Manor at Portage, 6 p.m.

Somerset at Penn Cambria, 7 p.m.

