High School

District 5 Tournament

(7) Meyersdale vs. (6) Shanksville-Stonycreek, 4:30 p.m.

Subregion 5-8-9 Tournament

Class 3A Semifinal

Chestnut Ridge at Somerset, 1 p.m.

District 6 Tournament

Class 2A Semifinals

(5) Richland at (1) Bald Eagle Area, 4 p.m.

Class 3A Semifinals

(5) Tyrone at (1) Forest Hills, 4 p.m.

Softball

High School

District 5 Tournament

Class 2A Semifinals

(4) North Star at (1) Everett, 4:30 p.m.

(3) Tussey Mountain at (2) Windber, 4:30 p.m.

Class 3A Semifinals

(8) Philipsburg-Osceola at (4) Forest Hills, 1 p.m.

