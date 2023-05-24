Baseball
High School
District 5 Tournament
(7) Meyersdale vs. (6) Shanksville-Stonycreek, 4:30 p.m.
Subregion 5-8-9 Tournament
Class 3A Semifinal
Chestnut Ridge at Somerset, 1 p.m.
District 6 Tournament
Class 2A Semifinals
(5) Richland at (1) Bald Eagle Area, 4 p.m.
Class 3A Semifinals
(5) Tyrone at (1) Forest Hills, 4 p.m.
Softball
High School
District 5 Tournament
Class 2A Semifinals
(4) North Star at (1) Everett, 4:30 p.m.
(3) Tussey Mountain at (2) Windber, 4:30 p.m.
Class 3A Semifinals
(8) Philipsburg-Osceola at (4) Forest Hills, 1 p.m.
