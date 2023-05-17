Baseball glove and bat

Baseball

High School

District 6 Tournament

Class 1A First Round

(9) Claysburg-Kimmel at (8) Bishop Carroll, 4 p.m.

(10) Juniata Valley at (7) Moshannon Valley, 4 p.m.

Class 2A Quarterfinal

(5) Richland at (4) Northern Cambria, 4 p.m.

Class 6A Semifinal

(3) Mifflin County at (2) Altoona, 4 p.m.

District 7 Tournament

Class 2A First Round

(11) Ligonier Valley vs. (6) Chartiers-Houston, at Gateway, 6:30 p.m.

Regular Season

Central Cambria at Chestnut Ridge, 4:40 p.m.

Softball

High School

District 6 Tournament

Class 1A First Round

(9) Bishop Carroll at (8) Portage, 4 p.m.

(10) Williamsburg at (7) Juniata Valley, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

High School Boys

District 6 Tournament

Class 2A Semifinal

(3) Forest Hills at (2) DuBois, 7 p.m.

