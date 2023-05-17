Baseball
High School
District 6 Tournament
Class 1A First Round
(9) Claysburg-Kimmel at (8) Bishop Carroll, 4 p.m.
(10) Juniata Valley at (7) Moshannon Valley, 4 p.m.
Class 2A Quarterfinal
(5) Richland at (4) Northern Cambria, 4 p.m.
Class 6A Semifinal
(3) Mifflin County at (2) Altoona, 4 p.m.
District 7 Tournament
Class 2A First Round
(11) Ligonier Valley vs. (6) Chartiers-Houston, at Gateway, 6:30 p.m.
Regular Season
Central Cambria at Chestnut Ridge, 4:40 p.m.
Softball
High School
District 6 Tournament
Class 1A First Round
(9) Bishop Carroll at (8) Portage, 4 p.m.
(10) Williamsburg at (7) Juniata Valley, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
High School Boys
District 6 Tournament
Class 2A Semifinal
(3) Forest Hills at (2) DuBois, 7 p.m.
