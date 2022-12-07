Basketball
High School Boys
Great Commission at Johnstown Christian, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Great Commission at Johnstown Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Purchase Line at Cambria Heights, 6 p.m.
Berlin Brothersvalley at North Star, 6 p.m.
Penns Manor at Northern Cambria, 6 p.m.
Windber at Portage, 6 p.m.
Blacklick Valley at Rockwood, 6 p.m.
Purchase Line at United, 6 p.m.
Hockey
High School
Laurel Mountain
Conemaugh Valley at Somerset, North Central Recreation Center, 7:05 p.m.
Rifle
High School
Somerset at Rockwood, 2:30 p.m.
Shanksville-Stonycreek at Chestnut Ridge, 3 p.m.
Bishop Carroll at Forest Hills, 3 p.m.
Berlin Brothersvalley at Everett, 4 p.m.
Swimming
High School
Cambria Heights at Homer-Center, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
High School
Meyersdale at North Star, 7 p.m.
