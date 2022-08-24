Soccer balls
Golf

High School

Northern Cambria at Portage, 3 p.m.

Conemaugh Township, Conemaugh Valley at Rockwood, 3 p.m.

Soccer

College Men

St. Francis at St. Bonaventure, 6 p.m.

College Women

Pitt-Johnstown at Shepherd, 2 p.m.

St. Francis at La Salle, 6 p.m.

Tennis

High School Girls

Central at Central Cambria, 4 p.m.

Bedford at Forest Hills, 4 p.m.

Bishop McCort at Richland, 4 p.m.

Bishop Guilfoyle at Somerset, 4 p.m.

Chestnut Ridge at Westmont Hilltop, 4 p.m.

