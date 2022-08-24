Golf
High School
Northern Cambria at Portage, 3 p.m.
Conemaugh Township, Conemaugh Valley at Rockwood, 3 p.m.
Soccer
College Men
St. Francis at St. Bonaventure, 6 p.m.
College Women
Pitt-Johnstown at Shepherd, 2 p.m.
St. Francis at La Salle, 6 p.m.
Tennis
High School Girls
Central at Central Cambria, 4 p.m.
Bedford at Forest Hills, 4 p.m.
Bishop McCort at Richland, 4 p.m.
Bishop Guilfoyle at Somerset, 4 p.m.
Chestnut Ridge at Westmont Hilltop, 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.