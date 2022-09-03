Soccer
College Men
Mount Aloysius at Lebanon Valley, 4 p.m.
College Women
St. Francis at Towson, 6 p.m.
Rain showers in the morning with numerous thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 78F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..
Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: September 3, 2022 @ 11:56 pm
