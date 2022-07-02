Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: July 2, 2022 @ 11:26 pm
Baseball
Cambria County American Legion League
St. Michael at Bedford, 2 p.m.
Prospect League
Johnstown at West Virginia, dh, 2:05 p.m.
