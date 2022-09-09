Cross Country
High School
Meyersdale at Frankfort Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
Penn Cambria at St. Francis Invitational, 10 a.m.
Soccer
College Men
Mount Aloysius at Williams, 11 a.m.
College Women
California (Pa.) at Pitt-Johnstown, 1 p.m.
Mount Aloysius at Waynesburg, 7 p.m.
High School Boys
Conemaugh Township at McConnellsburg, 1 p.m.
High School Girls
Conemaugh Township at McConnellsburg, 11 a.m.
Volleyball
College Women
Clarks Summit at Mount Aloysius, noon
La Roche at Mount Aloysius, 4 p.m.
Seton Hill Tournament
Pitt-Johnstown vs. Lock Haven, 11:30 a.m.
Football
Grade 7
Berlin Brothersvalley at Allegany, 10 a.m.
