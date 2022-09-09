Soccer balls
Cross Country

High School

Meyersdale at Frankfort Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Penn Cambria at St. Francis Invitational, 10 a.m.

Soccer

College Men

Mount Aloysius at Williams, 11 a.m.

College Women

California (Pa.) at Pitt-Johnstown, 1 p.m.

Mount Aloysius at Waynesburg, 7 p.m.

High School Boys

Conemaugh Township at McConnellsburg, 1 p.m.

High School Girls

Conemaugh Township at McConnellsburg, 11 a.m.

Volleyball

College Women

Clarks Summit at Mount Aloysius, noon

La Roche at Mount Aloysius, 4 p.m.

Seton Hill Tournament

Pitt-Johnstown vs. Lock Haven, 11:30 a.m.

Football

Grade 7

Berlin Brothersvalley at Allegany, 10 a.m.

