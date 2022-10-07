Football
High School
Northwest at Conemaugh Township, 5 p.m.
Hockey
College
Loyola at Pitt-Johnstown, 1st Summit Arena, 7:30 p.m.
Soccer
College Men
Pitt-Johnstown at California (Pa.), 1 p.m.
Mount Aloysius at Pitt-Bradford, 2 p.m.
College Women
Pitt-Johnstown at California (Pa.), 3:30 p.m.
Mount Aloysius at Pitt-Bradford, 4:15 p.m.
High School Boys
Central Cambria at United, 10 a.m.
Rockwood at McConnellsburg, 1 p.m.
Johnstown Christian at Belleville Mennonite, 1:30 p.m.
Cambria Heights at Westmont Hilltop, 1:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Rockwood at McConnellsburg, 11 a.m.
Johnstown Christian at Belleville Mennonite, noon
Central Cambria at United, noon
Cambria Heights at Westmont Hilltop, noon
Volleyball
College Women
Pitt-Johnstown at Mercyhurst, 1 p.m.
Pitt-Bradford at Mount Aloysius, 1 p.m.
Sacred Heart at St. Francis, 5 p.m.
High School Girls
Chestnut Ridge, Conemaugh Township, Portage at Windber Tournament, 9 a.m.
Football
Junior Varsity
Cambria Heights at Homer-Center, 10 a.m.
