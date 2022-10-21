Adam Jasper

Conemaugh Valley quarterback Adam Jasper runs on a keeper during a WestPAC game against Windber, in Windber, PA., Friday, Sept.9, 2022.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

Football

High School

North Star at Conemaugh Valley, 1 p.m.

College 

Stonehill at St. Francis, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Penn State, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Louisville, 8 p.m.

Hockey

College

Indiana (Pa.) at Pitt-Johnstown, 1st Summit Arena, 2:30 p.m.

Soccer

College Men

St. Francis at Long Island, 1 p.m.

Pitt-Johnstown at Mercyhurst, 1 p.m.

Hilbert at Mount Aloysius, 1 p.m.

College Women

Seton Hill at Pitt-Johnstown, 1 p.m.

Hilbert at Mount Aloysius, 3:15 p.m.

Volleyball

College Women

Mount Aloysius at Hilbert, 11 a.m.

Pitt-Johnstown at Seton Hill, 1 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at St. Francis, 5 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you