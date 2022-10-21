Football
High School
North Star at Conemaugh Valley, 1 p.m.
College
Stonehill at St. Francis, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Penn State, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Louisville, 8 p.m.
Hockey
College
Indiana (Pa.) at Pitt-Johnstown, 1st Summit Arena, 2:30 p.m.
Soccer
College Men
St. Francis at Long Island, 1 p.m.
Pitt-Johnstown at Mercyhurst, 1 p.m.
Hilbert at Mount Aloysius, 1 p.m.
College Women
Seton Hill at Pitt-Johnstown, 1 p.m.
Hilbert at Mount Aloysius, 3:15 p.m.
Volleyball
College Women
Mount Aloysius at Hilbert, 11 a.m.
Pitt-Johnstown at Seton Hill, 1 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at St. Francis, 5 p.m.
