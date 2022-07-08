Baseball
American Legion
Cambria County League
Semifinal Series (Best-of-3)
(2) St. Michael at (3) Somerset, 5 p.m.
Johnstown Collegiate League
“O” vs. Laurel Auto Group, Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, 10 a.m.
“O” vs. Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors, Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, 12:30 p.m.
Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors vs. Martella’s Pharmacy, Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, 3 p.m.
Prospect League
Johnstown at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.
