Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms in the morning. High around 80F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: July 2, 2022 @ 12:07 am
Baseball
Cambria County American Legion League
Somerset at Bedford (dh), noon
Prospect League
Johnstown at Chillicothe, 7:05 p.m.
