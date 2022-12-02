Ari Wozniak, Eve Housley

Portage’s Ari Wozniak, left, pressures Somerset’s Eve Housley during the Art Burkett Memorial Tournament in Portage, PA., Friday, Dec.2, 2022.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

Basketball

College Men

Westmoreland County Community College at Pennsylvania Highlands Community College, noon

High School Boys

Mountain Cat Invitational

Consolation, Richland vs. Hollidaysburg, 5 p.m.

Championship, Greater Latrobe vs. Berlin Brothersvalley, 8 p.m.

Pine Grill Roundball Classic

Consolation, Everett vs. Shanksville-Stonycreek, 6 p.m.

Championship, North Star vs. Somerset, 7:30 p.m.

Redbank Valley Tournament

Consolation, West Shamokin vs. Redbank Valley, 6 p.m.

Championship, Bishop McCort vs. Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.

River Valley Tournament

Windber vs. TBD

United Tournament

Ligonier Valley at United, 10 a.m.

Derry Area at United. 1:30 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop Tournament

Consolation, Bishop Walsh vs. Bishop Carroll, 6 p.m.

Championship, Portage vs. Westmont Hilltop, 8 p.m.

High School Girls

Art Burkett Memorial Tournament

Consolation, Somerset vs. TBD, 6 p.m.

Championship, Portage vs. TBD, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana Tournament

Consolation, Bishop McCort vs. Marion Center, 3 p.m.

Championship, Indiana vs. Norwin

Jefferson-Morgan Tournament

Ligionier Valley vs. Waynesburg Central, 10:30 a.m.

Mountain Cat Invitational

Berlin Brothersvalley vs. Bishop Carroll, 6:30 p.m.

River Valley Tournament

Cambria Heights vs. TBD

50th Annual Windber Area Athletic Boosters Association Tournament

Consolation, Everett vs. Windber, 6 p.m.

Championship, United vs. Lakeview, 7:30 p.m.

Non-Tournament

Shade at Westmont Hilltop, noon

Northern Bedford County at Bedford, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

College

Lake Erie at Pitt-Johnstown, 10 a.m.

Fairmont State at Pitt-Johnstown, 11:30 a.m.

King at Pitt-Johnstown, 1 p.m.

High School

Greater Johnstown at Carrick Tournament

Berlin Brothersvalley at Inter-County Conference Tournament, Claysburg-Kimmel, 9 a.m.

