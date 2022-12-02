Basketball
College Men
Westmoreland County Community College at Pennsylvania Highlands Community College, noon
High School Boys
Mountain Cat Invitational
Consolation, Richland vs. Hollidaysburg, 5 p.m.
Championship, Greater Latrobe vs. Berlin Brothersvalley, 8 p.m.
Pine Grill Roundball Classic
Consolation, Everett vs. Shanksville-Stonycreek, 6 p.m.
Championship, North Star vs. Somerset, 7:30 p.m.
Redbank Valley Tournament
Consolation, West Shamokin vs. Redbank Valley, 6 p.m.
Championship, Bishop McCort vs. Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.
River Valley Tournament
Windber vs. TBD
United Tournament
Ligonier Valley at United, 10 a.m.
Derry Area at United. 1:30 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop Tournament
Consolation, Bishop Walsh vs. Bishop Carroll, 6 p.m.
Championship, Portage vs. Westmont Hilltop, 8 p.m.
High School Girls
Art Burkett Memorial Tournament
Consolation, Somerset vs. TBD, 6 p.m.
Championship, Portage vs. TBD, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana Tournament
Consolation, Bishop McCort vs. Marion Center, 3 p.m.
Championship, Indiana vs. Norwin
Jefferson-Morgan Tournament
Ligionier Valley vs. Waynesburg Central, 10:30 a.m.
Mountain Cat Invitational
Berlin Brothersvalley vs. Bishop Carroll, 6:30 p.m.
River Valley Tournament
Cambria Heights vs. TBD
50th Annual Windber Area Athletic Boosters Association Tournament
Consolation, Everett vs. Windber, 6 p.m.
Championship, United vs. Lakeview, 7:30 p.m.
Non-Tournament
Shade at Westmont Hilltop, noon
Northern Bedford County at Bedford, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
College
Lake Erie at Pitt-Johnstown, 10 a.m.
Fairmont State at Pitt-Johnstown, 11:30 a.m.
King at Pitt-Johnstown, 1 p.m.
High School
Greater Johnstown at Carrick Tournament
Berlin Brothersvalley at Inter-County Conference Tournament, Claysburg-Kimmel, 9 a.m.
