Basketball
College Men
Mount Aloysius at Chatham, 2 p.m.
High School Boys
Summit Academy at Greater Johnstown, noon
Ligonier Valley at Hempfield, 3 p.m.
Ron Davidson Roundball Classic
Consolation, Penn Cambria vs. Cambria Heights, 6 p.m.
Championship, Conemaugh Township vs. Central Cambria, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Big Springs Tournament
Championship, Portage vs. Biglerville, 4 p.m.
Chestnut Ridge Tournament
Consolation, Tussey Mountain vs. Purchase Line, 6 p.m.
Championship, Conemaugh Township vs. Chestnut Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
College
Pitt-Johnstown at Findlay, 1 p.m.
High School
Bishop McCort at Walsh Jesuit Tournament
Meyersdale at River Valley Dual Tournament
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.