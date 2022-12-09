Dion Dixon, Shakile Ferguson

Greater Johnstown’s Dion Dixon (top) goes up for a shot in front of Bishop McCort’s Shakile Ferguson during a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference game in Johnstown, PA., Friday, Dec.9, 2022.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

Basketball

College Men

Mount Aloysius at Chatham, 2 p.m.

High School Boys

Summit Academy at Greater Johnstown, noon

Ligonier Valley at Hempfield, 3 p.m.

Ron Davidson Roundball Classic

Consolation, Penn Cambria vs. Cambria Heights, 6 p.m.

Championship, Conemaugh Township vs. Central Cambria, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Big Springs Tournament

Championship, Portage vs. Biglerville, 4 p.m.

Chestnut Ridge Tournament

Consolation, Tussey Mountain vs. Purchase Line, 6 p.m.

Championship, Conemaugh Township vs. Chestnut Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

College

Pitt-Johnstown at Findlay, 1 p.m.

High School

Bishop McCort at Walsh Jesuit Tournament

Meyersdale at River Valley Dual Tournament

