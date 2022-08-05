Zack Seaman, Joan Peralta

Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors’ Zack Seaman hits a 1-run sacrifice fly in front of Brooklyn catcher Joan Peralta in the top of the second inning of a 77th AAABA Tournament semifinal game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in Johnstown, PA., Friday, Aug.5, 2022.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

Baseball

77th AAABA Tournament

Championship

Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors vs. New Orleans, Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, 6 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you