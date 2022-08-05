Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. High near 80F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.