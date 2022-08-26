Penn Cambria vs. Greater Johnstown | Football

Greater Johnstown’s Zymir Reed (center) returns a kickoff and takes a hit by Penn Cambria defenders Carter McDermott (left) and Derek Hite in the first quarter at Trojan Stadium on Friday, August 26, 2022.

 By Thomas Slusser
tslusser@tribdem.com

Cross Country

High School

Central Cambria at Riverside Kickoff Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Football

High School

Conemaugh Township at North Star, completion of Friday’s game, 10 a.m.

Windber vs. Fairfield, at Chambersburg, 11:30 a.m.

Berlin Brothersvalley at Conemaugh Valley, 1 p.m.

Penn Cambria at Greater Johnstown, completion of Friday’s game, 3 p.m.

Forest Hills at Richland, completion of Friday’s game, 7 p.m.

Soccer

High School Girls

United at Windber, noon

Volleyball

College Women

Fairmont State University Tournament

Pitt-Johnstown at Fairmont State, noon

Pitt-Johnstown vs. Salem, at Fairmont, W.Va., 4 p.m.

Red Flash Classic

Bellarmine at St. Francis, 11 a.m.

Bucknell at St. Francis, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Berlin Brothersvalley, Bishop McCort, Central Cambria, Forest Hills, North Star, Northern Cambria, Penn Cambria, Portage, Richland, Somerset at Forest Hills Kickoff Tournament, 10 a.m.

Ligonier Valley vs. Trinity Christian, at Penn Hills, 10:30 a.m.

Ligonier Valley at Penn Hills, 1 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you