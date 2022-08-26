Cross Country
High School
Central Cambria at Riverside Kickoff Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
Football
High School
Conemaugh Township at North Star, completion of Friday’s game, 10 a.m.
Windber vs. Fairfield, at Chambersburg, 11:30 a.m.
Berlin Brothersvalley at Conemaugh Valley, 1 p.m.
Penn Cambria at Greater Johnstown, completion of Friday’s game, 3 p.m.
Forest Hills at Richland, completion of Friday’s game, 7 p.m.
Soccer
High School Girls
United at Windber, noon
Volleyball
College Women
Fairmont State University Tournament
Pitt-Johnstown at Fairmont State, noon
Pitt-Johnstown vs. Salem, at Fairmont, W.Va., 4 p.m.
Red Flash Classic
Bellarmine at St. Francis, 11 a.m.
Bucknell at St. Francis, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Berlin Brothersvalley, Bishop McCort, Central Cambria, Forest Hills, North Star, Northern Cambria, Penn Cambria, Portage, Richland, Somerset at Forest Hills Kickoff Tournament, 10 a.m.
Ligonier Valley vs. Trinity Christian, at Penn Hills, 10:30 a.m.
Ligonier Valley at Penn Hills, 1 p.m.
