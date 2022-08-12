From left, Johnstown assistant coach Dom Cannizzaro, father Bob Manzi, Charlie Manzi, Alex McCartney, Brock Bryson, assistant Jim Bryson and manager Charles "Bugsy" Roberts are shown after the skills competition at the Pony League World Series on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Washington, Pa. Manzi won the home run derby, Brock Bryson broke a record with seven homers in the first round and McCartney finished second in the fastest runner competition.