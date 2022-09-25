Golf
High School
Chestnut Ridge, Conemaugh Township at Richland, 3 p.m.
Soccer
High School Boys
Richland at Central, 4 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at North Star, 4 p.m.
Conemaugh Township at Rockwood, 4 p.m.
Bishop Guilfoyle at Westmont Hilltop, 4 p.m.
Windber at Berlin Brothersvalley, 4:15 p.m.
Penn Cambria at Somerset, 6 p.m.
Chestnut Ridge at Bedford, 7 p.m.
Bishop Carroll at Forest Hills, 7 p.m.
Central Cambria at Greater Johnstown, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Chestnut Ridge at Conemaugh Township, 4:15 p.m.
Kiski Area at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.
Windber at Tussey Mountain, 6 p.m.
United at Richland, 7 p.m.
Tennis
High School Girls
Bedford at Central Cambria, 4 p.m.
Bishop Guilfoyle at Richland, 4 p.m.
Chestnut Ridge at Somerset, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
College Women
Penn Highlands Community College at Community College of Beaver County, 6 p.m.
High School Girls
Chestnut Ridge at Bishop Carroll, 6 p.m.
Greater Johnstown at Central, 6 p.m.
Bishop Guilfoyle at Forest Hills, 6 p.m.
Salisbury-Elk Lick at HOPE for Hyndman, 6 p.m.
Southern Fulton at Meyersdale, 6 p.m.
Richland at Penn Cambria, 6 p.m.
Ferndale at Penns Manor, 6 p.m.
Windber at Portage, 6 p.m.
Rockwood at United, 6 p.m.
Football
Junior Varsity
Bishop McCort at Forest Hills, 4 p.m.
Somerset at Richland, 4 p.m.
Meyersdale at Conemaugh Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Guilfoyle at Greater Johnstown, 4:30 p.m.
Bedford at Central Cambria, 5 p.m.
West Branch at Conemaugh Township, 6 p.m.
Windber at Berlin Brothersvalley, 6 p.m.
Central at Chestnut Ridge, 6 p.m.
Cambria Heights at Purchase Line, 6 p.m.
Portage vs. United Valley, at Blacklick Valley, 6 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop at Penn Cambria, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.