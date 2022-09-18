Golf courses

The study “Golf Around The World” found that there are 34,011 golf courses in the world, 45 percent of which are in the United States.

Cross Country

High School

Bellwood-Antis at Cambria Heights, 4:30 p.m.

Southern Fulton, Turkeyfoot Valley at Windber, 4:30 p.m.

Golf

High School

Ferndale at Conemaugh Township, 3 p.m.

North Star at Conemaugh Valley, 3 p.m.

Bishop Guilfoyle at Penn Cambria, 3 p.m.

Central Cambria at Westmont Hilltop, 3 p.m.

Soccer

High School Boys

Bishop Guilfoyle at Bishop Carroll, 4 p.m.

Somerset at Central, 4 p.m.

Penn Cambria at Chestnut Ridge, 4 p.m.

Everett at Conemaugh Township, 4 p.m.

Windber at Rockwood, 4 p.m.

Forest Hills at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Greensburg Salem, 6 p.m.

Berlin Brothersvalley at North Star, 7 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Bedford, 7:30 p.m.

Greater Johnstown at Richland, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Johnstown Christian at DuBois Christian, 4:30 p.m.

United at North Star, 7 p.m.

Richland at Cambria Heights, 7 p.m.

Conemaugh Township at Forest Hills, 7 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.

Tennis

High School Girls

Somerset at Bishop Guilfoyle, 4 p.m.

Forest Hills at Bedford, 4 p.m.

Richland at Bishop McCort, 4 p.m.

Central Cambria at Central, 4 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Chestnut Ridge, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

College Women

Garrett College at Penn Highlands Community College, 6 p.m.

High School Girls

Fort Hill at Berlin Brothersvalley, 6 p.m.

United at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.

Salisbury-Elk Lick at Mountain Ridge, 6 p.m.

Northern Cambria at Penns Manor, 6 p.m.

Claysburg-Kimmel at Portage, 6 p.m.

HOPE for Hyndman at Shade, 6 p.m.

Football

Junior Varsity

Penn Cambria at Bishop Guilfoyle, 4 p.m.

Greater Johnstown at Bishop McCort, 4 p.m.

Richland at Westmont Hilltop, 4:30 p.m.

Chestnut Ridge at Central Cambria, 5 p.m.

Somerset at Bedford, 6 p.m.

Tussey Mountain at Berlin Brothersvalley, 6 p.m.

Marion Center at Cambria Heights, 6 p.m.

Forest Hills at Central, 6 p.m.

Conemaugh Township at Meyersdale, 6 p.m.

United Valley at Northern Cambria, 6 p.m.

Purchase Line at Portage, 6 p.m.

North Star at Windber, 6 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you