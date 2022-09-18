Cross Country
High School
Bellwood-Antis at Cambria Heights, 4:30 p.m.
Southern Fulton, Turkeyfoot Valley at Windber, 4:30 p.m.
Golf
High School
Ferndale at Conemaugh Township, 3 p.m.
North Star at Conemaugh Valley, 3 p.m.
Bishop Guilfoyle at Penn Cambria, 3 p.m.
Central Cambria at Westmont Hilltop, 3 p.m.
Soccer
High School Boys
Bishop Guilfoyle at Bishop Carroll, 4 p.m.
Somerset at Central, 4 p.m.
Penn Cambria at Chestnut Ridge, 4 p.m.
Everett at Conemaugh Township, 4 p.m.
Windber at Rockwood, 4 p.m.
Forest Hills at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Greensburg Salem, 6 p.m.
Berlin Brothersvalley at North Star, 7 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop at Bedford, 7:30 p.m.
Greater Johnstown at Richland, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Johnstown Christian at DuBois Christian, 4:30 p.m.
United at North Star, 7 p.m.
Richland at Cambria Heights, 7 p.m.
Conemaugh Township at Forest Hills, 7 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.
Tennis
High School Girls
Somerset at Bishop Guilfoyle, 4 p.m.
Forest Hills at Bedford, 4 p.m.
Richland at Bishop McCort, 4 p.m.
Central Cambria at Central, 4 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop at Chestnut Ridge, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
College Women
Garrett College at Penn Highlands Community College, 6 p.m.
High School Girls
Fort Hill at Berlin Brothersvalley, 6 p.m.
United at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.
Salisbury-Elk Lick at Mountain Ridge, 6 p.m.
Northern Cambria at Penns Manor, 6 p.m.
Claysburg-Kimmel at Portage, 6 p.m.
HOPE for Hyndman at Shade, 6 p.m.
Football
Junior Varsity
Penn Cambria at Bishop Guilfoyle, 4 p.m.
Greater Johnstown at Bishop McCort, 4 p.m.
Richland at Westmont Hilltop, 4:30 p.m.
Chestnut Ridge at Central Cambria, 5 p.m.
Somerset at Bedford, 6 p.m.
Tussey Mountain at Berlin Brothersvalley, 6 p.m.
Marion Center at Cambria Heights, 6 p.m.
Forest Hills at Central, 6 p.m.
Conemaugh Township at Meyersdale, 6 p.m.
United Valley at Northern Cambria, 6 p.m.
Purchase Line at Portage, 6 p.m.
North Star at Windber, 6 p.m.
