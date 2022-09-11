Soccer balls
Cross Country

High School

Bellwood-Antis at Cambria Heights, 4:30 p.m.

Golf

High School

Conemaugh Valley, Rockwood at Conemaugh Township, 3 p.m.

North Star and Shanksville-Stonycreek at Ferndale, 3 p.m.

Soccer

High School Boys

Bedford at Central, 4 p.m.

Forest Hills at Chestnut Ridge, 4 p.m.

Richland at Penn Cambria, 4 p.m.

United at Berlin Brothersvalley, 4:15 p.m.

Somerset at Bishop Guilfoyle, 4:30 p.m.

Conemaugh Township at Windber, 5 p.m.

Bishop Carroll at Central Cambria, 7 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Greater Johnstown, 7 p.m.

Rockwood at North Star, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Chestnut Ridge at Forest Hills, 4 p.m.

Cambria Heights at North Star, 4 p.m.

Northern Garrett at Rockwood, 4 p.m.

Central Cambria at Bishop Carroll, 5 p.m.

Mount Pleasant at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.

Greater Johnstown at Westmont Hilltop, 6 p.m.

Penn Cambria at Richland, 7 p.m.

Conemaugh Township at Windber, 7 p.m.

Central at Bedford, 7:30 p.m.

Bishop Guilfoyle at Somerset, 7:30 p.m.

Tennis

High School Girls

Bishop Guilfoyle at Bedford, 4 p.m.

Chestnut Ridge at Central, 4 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Westmont Hilltop, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

College Women

Colonel Challenge

St. Francis vs. Purdue Fort Wayne, at Richmond, Ky., 11 a.m.

High School Girls

Greater Johnstown at Bedford, 6 p.m.

Central Cambria at Bishop McCort, 6 p.m.

Cambria Heights at Central, 6 p.m.

Richland at Forest Hills, 6 p.m.

Meyersdale at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.

Chestnut Ridge at Penn Cambria, 6 p.m.

HOPE for Hyndman at Salisbury-Elk Lick, 6 p.m.

Bishop Carroll at Somerset, 6 p.m.

Bishop Guilfoyle at Westmont Hilltop, 6 p.m.

Portage at Windber, 6 p.m.

Football

Junior Varsity

Claysburg-Kimmel at Conemaugh Township, 4 p.m.

Portage at Marion Center, 4 p.m.

McCort-Carroll at Richland, 4 p.m.

Central Cambria at Greater Johnstown, 4:30 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Bedford, 6 p.m.

Meyersdale at Berlin Brothersvalley, 6 p.m.

River Valley at Cambria Heights, 6 p.m.

Penn Cambria at Central, 6 p.m.

Forest Hills at Chestnut Ridge, 6 p.m.

West Shamokin at United Valley, 6 p.m.

Windber at Conemaugh Valley, TBA

