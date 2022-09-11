Cross Country
High School
Bellwood-Antis at Cambria Heights, 4:30 p.m.
Golf
High School
Conemaugh Valley, Rockwood at Conemaugh Township, 3 p.m.
North Star and Shanksville-Stonycreek at Ferndale, 3 p.m.
Soccer
High School Boys
Bedford at Central, 4 p.m.
Forest Hills at Chestnut Ridge, 4 p.m.
Richland at Penn Cambria, 4 p.m.
United at Berlin Brothersvalley, 4:15 p.m.
Somerset at Bishop Guilfoyle, 4:30 p.m.
Conemaugh Township at Windber, 5 p.m.
Bishop Carroll at Central Cambria, 7 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop at Greater Johnstown, 7 p.m.
Rockwood at North Star, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
Chestnut Ridge at Forest Hills, 4 p.m.
Cambria Heights at North Star, 4 p.m.
Northern Garrett at Rockwood, 4 p.m.
Central Cambria at Bishop Carroll, 5 p.m.
Mount Pleasant at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.
Greater Johnstown at Westmont Hilltop, 6 p.m.
Penn Cambria at Richland, 7 p.m.
Conemaugh Township at Windber, 7 p.m.
Central at Bedford, 7:30 p.m.
Bishop Guilfoyle at Somerset, 7:30 p.m.
Tennis
High School Girls
Bishop Guilfoyle at Bedford, 4 p.m.
Chestnut Ridge at Central, 4 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop at Westmont Hilltop, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
College Women
Colonel Challenge
St. Francis vs. Purdue Fort Wayne, at Richmond, Ky., 11 a.m.
High School Girls
Greater Johnstown at Bedford, 6 p.m.
Central Cambria at Bishop McCort, 6 p.m.
Cambria Heights at Central, 6 p.m.
Richland at Forest Hills, 6 p.m.
Meyersdale at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.
Chestnut Ridge at Penn Cambria, 6 p.m.
HOPE for Hyndman at Salisbury-Elk Lick, 6 p.m.
Bishop Carroll at Somerset, 6 p.m.
Bishop Guilfoyle at Westmont Hilltop, 6 p.m.
Portage at Windber, 6 p.m.
Football
Junior Varsity
Claysburg-Kimmel at Conemaugh Township, 4 p.m.
Portage at Marion Center, 4 p.m.
McCort-Carroll at Richland, 4 p.m.
Central Cambria at Greater Johnstown, 4:30 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop at Bedford, 6 p.m.
Meyersdale at Berlin Brothersvalley, 6 p.m.
River Valley at Cambria Heights, 6 p.m.
Penn Cambria at Central, 6 p.m.
Forest Hills at Chestnut Ridge, 6 p.m.
West Shamokin at United Valley, 6 p.m.
Windber at Conemaugh Valley, TBA
