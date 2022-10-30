Ojha Ojha

Central Cambria’s Ojha Ojha reacts after scoring a point against Chestnut Ridge during a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference match in Ebensburg, PA., Tuesday, Oct.5, 2021.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

Soccer

High School Boys

Class 2A Semifinals

(3) Cambria Heights vs. (2) Penns Valley, at Philipsburg-Osceola, 5:30 p.m.

(5) Juniata at (1) Central Cambria, 8 p.m.

High School Girls

District 5 Playoffs

Class 1A Semifinals

(3) Rockwood at (2) Northern Bedford County, 6 p.m.

(4) Conemaugh Township at (1) Windber, 7 p.m.

District 5-6 Playoffs

Class 2A Semifinals

(6) Juniata vs. (2) Bedford, at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.

(4) Tyrone vs. (1) Central, at Mansion Park, Altoona, 8 p.m.

Volleyball

High School Girls

District 5 Playoffs

Class 1A Semifinals

(4) Tussey Mountain at (1) Conemaugh Township, 7 p.m.

(3) Berlin Brothersvalley at (2) Shade, 7 p.m.

District 6 Playoffs

Class 1A Quarterfinals

(9) Moshannon Valley at (1) West Branch, 7 p.m.

(5) Glendale at (4) Bishop McCort, 7 p.m.

(6) Claysburg-Kimmel at (3) Homer-Center, 7 p.m.

(10) Bishop Guilfoyle at (2) Portage, 7 p.m.

Football

Junior Varsity

Berlin Brothersvalley at Mountain Ridge, 7 p.m.

