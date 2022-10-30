Soccer
High School Boys
Class 2A Semifinals
(3) Cambria Heights vs. (2) Penns Valley, at Philipsburg-Osceola, 5:30 p.m.
(5) Juniata at (1) Central Cambria, 8 p.m.
High School Girls
District 5 Playoffs
Class 1A Semifinals
(3) Rockwood at (2) Northern Bedford County, 6 p.m.
(4) Conemaugh Township at (1) Windber, 7 p.m.
District 5-6 Playoffs
Class 2A Semifinals
(6) Juniata vs. (2) Bedford, at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.
(4) Tyrone vs. (1) Central, at Mansion Park, Altoona, 8 p.m.
Volleyball
High School Girls
District 5 Playoffs
Class 1A Semifinals
(4) Tussey Mountain at (1) Conemaugh Township, 7 p.m.
(3) Berlin Brothersvalley at (2) Shade, 7 p.m.
District 6 Playoffs
Class 1A Quarterfinals
(9) Moshannon Valley at (1) West Branch, 7 p.m.
(5) Glendale at (4) Bishop McCort, 7 p.m.
(6) Claysburg-Kimmel at (3) Homer-Center, 7 p.m.
(10) Bishop Guilfoyle at (2) Portage, 7 p.m.
Football
Junior Varsity
Berlin Brothersvalley at Mountain Ridge, 7 p.m.
