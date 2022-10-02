Suzy Walker, Chloe Miller

North Star’s Suzy Walker, right, fields a Shade ball in front of teammate Chloe Miller during a WestPAC match in Cairnbrook, PA., Thursday, Sept.15, 2022.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

Cross Country

High School

Cambria Heights at West Branch, 4 p.m.

Central Cambria, North Star at Portage, 4:30 p.m.

Penn Cambria at Bedford, 4:30 p.m.

Hockey

High School

PIHL

Bishop McCort at Butler, 7:10 p.m.

Soccer

High School Boys

Everett at North Star, 4 p.m.

Bishop Carroll at Richland, 4 p.m.

Cambria Heights at Tyrone, 4 p.m.

Johnstown Christian at Mt. Carmel Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Rockwood at United, 5 p.m.

Conemaugh Township at Berlin Brothersvalley, 4:15 p.m.

Greater Johnstown at Chestnut Ridge, 4:30 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Central Cambria, 5 p.m.

Somerset at Forest Hills, 7 p.m.

Northern Cambria at Windber, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

North Star at Everett, 5:30 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Mount Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Rockwood at United, 7 p.m.

Somerset at Altoona, 7:30 p.m.

Tennis

High School Girls

District 6 Class 2A doubles tournament, Mansion Park, Altoona, 8:30 a.m.

District 5 Class 2A singles tournament, at Bedford, 9 a.m.

Volleyball

College Women

Mount Aloysius at Franciscan, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Windber at Berlin Brothersvalley, 6 p.m.

Richland at Bishop Carroll, 6 p.m.

Cambria Heights at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.

Chestnut Ridge at Claysburg-Kimmel, 6 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Conemaugh Valley, 6 p.m.

Greater Johnstown at Ferndale, 6 p.m.

Somerset at North Star, 6 p.m.

Forest Hills at Portage, 6 p.m.

Shade at Salisbury-Elk Lick, 6 p.m.

Conemaugh Township at United, 6 p.m.

Football

Junior Varsity

Greater Johnstown at Richland, 4 p.m.

Chestnut Ridge at Westmont Hilltop, 4:30 p.m.

Penn Cambria at Bedford, 6 p.m.

United Valley at Cambria Heights, 6 p.m.

Conemaugh Valley at Claysburg-Kimmel, 6 p.m.

Berlin Brothersvalley at Everett, 6 p.m.

Conemaugh Township at Northern Bedford County, 6 p.m.

Homer-Center at Portage, 6 p.m.

Forest Hills at Somerset, 6 p.m.

Central Cambria at Bishop Guilfoyle, 7 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you