Cross Country
High School
Cambria Heights at West Branch, 4 p.m.
Central Cambria, North Star at Portage, 4:30 p.m.
Penn Cambria at Bedford, 4:30 p.m.
Hockey
High School
PIHL
Bishop McCort at Butler, 7:10 p.m.
Soccer
High School Boys
Everett at North Star, 4 p.m.
Bishop Carroll at Richland, 4 p.m.
Cambria Heights at Tyrone, 4 p.m.
Johnstown Christian at Mt. Carmel Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Rockwood at United, 5 p.m.
Conemaugh Township at Berlin Brothersvalley, 4:15 p.m.
Greater Johnstown at Chestnut Ridge, 4:30 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop at Central Cambria, 5 p.m.
Somerset at Forest Hills, 7 p.m.
Northern Cambria at Windber, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
North Star at Everett, 5:30 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Mount Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Rockwood at United, 7 p.m.
Somerset at Altoona, 7:30 p.m.
Tennis
High School Girls
District 6 Class 2A doubles tournament, Mansion Park, Altoona, 8:30 a.m.
District 5 Class 2A singles tournament, at Bedford, 9 a.m.
Volleyball
College Women
Mount Aloysius at Franciscan, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Windber at Berlin Brothersvalley, 6 p.m.
Richland at Bishop Carroll, 6 p.m.
Cambria Heights at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.
Chestnut Ridge at Claysburg-Kimmel, 6 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop at Conemaugh Valley, 6 p.m.
Greater Johnstown at Ferndale, 6 p.m.
Somerset at North Star, 6 p.m.
Forest Hills at Portage, 6 p.m.
Shade at Salisbury-Elk Lick, 6 p.m.
Conemaugh Township at United, 6 p.m.
Football
Junior Varsity
Greater Johnstown at Richland, 4 p.m.
Chestnut Ridge at Westmont Hilltop, 4:30 p.m.
Penn Cambria at Bedford, 6 p.m.
United Valley at Cambria Heights, 6 p.m.
Conemaugh Valley at Claysburg-Kimmel, 6 p.m.
Berlin Brothersvalley at Everett, 6 p.m.
Conemaugh Township at Northern Bedford County, 6 p.m.
Homer-Center at Portage, 6 p.m.
Forest Hills at Somerset, 6 p.m.
Central Cambria at Bishop Guilfoyle, 7 p.m.
