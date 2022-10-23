Soccer
High School Boys
HOPE for Hyndman at North Star, 4 p.m.
High School Girls
Fannett-Metal at North Star, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
High School Girls
Rockwood at Calvary Christian, 6 p.m.
Football
Junior Varsity
Conemaugh Valley at North Star, 4 p.m.
Chestnut Ridge at Richland, 4 p.m.
Bedford at Greater Johnstown, 4:30 p.m.
Central at Westmont Hilltop, 4:30 p.m.
Berlin Brothersvalley at Hollidaysburg, 6 p.m.
Portage at Northern Cambria, 6 p.m.
Forest Hills at Penn Cambria, 6 p.m.
Central Cambria at Somerset, 6 p.m.
Cambria Heights at West Shamokin, 6 p.m.
River Valley vs. United Valley, at Blacklick Valley, 6 p.m.
Conemaugh Township at Windber, 7 p.m.
