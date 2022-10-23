Soccer balls
Soccer

High School Boys

HOPE for Hyndman at North Star, 4 p.m.

High School Girls

Fannett-Metal at North Star, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

High School Girls

Rockwood at Calvary Christian, 6 p.m.

Football

Junior Varsity

Conemaugh Valley at North Star, 4 p.m.

Chestnut Ridge at Richland, 4 p.m.

Bedford at Greater Johnstown, 4:30 p.m.

Central at Westmont Hilltop, 4:30 p.m.

Berlin Brothersvalley at Hollidaysburg, 6 p.m.

Portage at Northern Cambria, 6 p.m.

Forest Hills at Penn Cambria, 6 p.m.

Central Cambria at Somerset, 6 p.m.

Cambria Heights at West Shamokin, 6 p.m.

River Valley vs. United Valley, at Blacklick Valley, 6 p.m.

Conemaugh Township at Windber, 7 p.m.

