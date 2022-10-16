Golf
High School
PIAA Class 2A championships, at Penn State Blue course, 8:30 a.m.
Hockey
High School
PIHL
Bishop McCort at Mars, 7 p.m.
Soccer
High School Boys
Central at Bishop Carroll, 4 p.m.
Richland at Chestnut Ridge, 4 p.m.
Rockwood at HOPE for Hyndman, 4 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop at Somerset, 6 p.m.
Forest Hills at Bishop Guilfoyle, 7 p.m.
Bedford at Greater Johnstown, 7 p.m.
Cambria Heights at Northern Bedford County, 7 p.m.
Central Cambria at Penn Cambria, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
McConnellsburg at Berlin Brothersvalley, 4 p.m.
Cambria Heights at Northern Bedford County, 5 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop at Windber, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
High School Girls
Conemaugh Township at Berlin Brothersvalley, 6 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop at Bishop Guilfoyle, 6 p.m.
Bishop McCort at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.
Penn Cambria at Chestnut Ridge, 6 p.m.
Portage at Ferndale, 6 p.m.
Bedford at Greater Johnstown, 6 p.m.
Valley at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.
HOPE for Hyndman at Meyersdale, 6 p.m.
Forest Hills at Richland, 6 p.m.
Conemaugh Valley at Salisbury-Elk Lick, 6 p.m.
Bishop Carroll at Somerset, 6 p.m.
Football
Junior Varsity
Conemaugh Township vs. Berlin Brothersvalley, at Rockwood, 4 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop at Forest Hills, 4 p.m.
Richland at Penn Cambria, 4 p.m.
Somerset at Greater Johnstown, 4:30 p.m.
McCort-Carroll at Central Cambria, 5 p.m.
Penns Manor at Cambria Heights, 6 p.m.
Bedford at Central, 6 p.m.
Bishop Guilfoyle at Chestnut Ridge, 6 p.m.
Windber at Juniata Valley, 6 p.m.
West Shamokin at Portage, 6 p.m.
United Valley at Purchase Line, 6 p.m.
