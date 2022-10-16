Jack Ankeny

Conemaugh Township senior Jack Ankeny eyes a putt on #4 during a high school match against Conemaugh Valley and Ferndale at Berkley Hills Golf Course in Johnstown, PA., Monday, Aug.29, 2022.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

Golf

High School

PIAA Class 2A championships, at Penn State Blue course, 8:30 a.m.

Hockey

High School

PIHL

Bishop McCort at Mars, 7 p.m.

Soccer

High School Boys

Central at Bishop Carroll, 4 p.m.

Richland at Chestnut Ridge, 4 p.m.

Rockwood at HOPE for Hyndman, 4 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Somerset, 6 p.m.

Forest Hills at Bishop Guilfoyle, 7 p.m.

Bedford at Greater Johnstown, 7 p.m.

Cambria Heights at Northern Bedford County, 7 p.m.

Central Cambria at Penn Cambria, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

McConnellsburg at Berlin Brothersvalley, 4 p.m.

Cambria Heights at Northern Bedford County, 5 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Windber, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

High School Girls

Conemaugh Township at Berlin Brothersvalley, 6 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Bishop Guilfoyle, 6 p.m.

Bishop McCort at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.

Penn Cambria at Chestnut Ridge, 6 p.m.

Portage at Ferndale, 6 p.m.

Bedford at Greater Johnstown, 6 p.m.

Valley at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.

HOPE for Hyndman at Meyersdale, 6 p.m.

Forest Hills at Richland, 6 p.m.

Conemaugh Valley at Salisbury-Elk Lick, 6 p.m.

Bishop Carroll at Somerset, 6 p.m.

Football

Junior Varsity

Conemaugh Township vs. Berlin Brothersvalley, at Rockwood, 4 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Forest Hills, 4 p.m.

Richland at Penn Cambria, 4 p.m.

Somerset at Greater Johnstown, 4:30 p.m.

McCort-Carroll at Central Cambria, 5 p.m.

Penns Manor at Cambria Heights, 6 p.m.

Bedford at Central, 6 p.m.

Bishop Guilfoyle at Chestnut Ridge, 6 p.m.

Windber at Juniata Valley, 6 p.m.

West Shamokin at Portage, 6 p.m.

United Valley at Purchase Line, 6 p.m.

