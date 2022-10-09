Soccer
High School Boys
Westmont Hilltop at Chestnut Ridge, 4 p.m.
Rockwood at Berlin Brothersvalley, 4:15 p.m.
Central at Central Cambria, 5 p.m.
West Shamokin at Northern Cambria, 6 p.m.
Bedford at Forest Hills, 7 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Jeannette, 7 p.m.
Greater Johnstown at Penn Cambria, 7 p.m.
Bishop Guilfoyle at Richland, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Richland at Bishop Guilfoyle, 4 p.m.
Central Cambria at Central, 4 p.m.
Bishop Carroll at Somerset, 4 p.m.
Forest Hills at Bedford, 7 p.m.
Berlin Brothersvalley at Cambria Heights, 7 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop at Chestnut Ridge, 7 p.m.
Penn Cambria at Greater Johnstown, 7 p.m.
Tennis
High School Girls
District 5 Class 2A doubles tournament, at Bedford, 9 a.m.
District 6 Class 2A Team Semifinals
(4) Richland at (1) Central Cambria, 3 p.m.
(3) Central at (2) Westmont Hilltop, 3:30 p.m.
Volleyball
High School Girls
Bishop Carroll at Bedford, 6 p.m.
Bishop McCort at Bishop Guilfoyle, 6 p.m.
Richland at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.
Central at Chestnut Ridge, 6 p.m.
Ferndale at Conemaugh Township, 6 p.m.
Greater Johnstown at Forest Hills, 6 p.m.
Meyersdale at HOPE for Hyndman, 6 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop at Penn Cambria, 6 p.m.
Shade at Tussey Mountain, 6 p.m.
Football
Junior Varsity
Forest Hills at Bishop Guilfoyle, 4 p.m.
Penns Valley at Conemaugh Valley, 4 p.m.
Chestnut Ridge at McCort-Carroll, 4 p.m.
Berlin Brothersvalley at North Star, 4 p.m.
Greater Johnstown at Westmont Hilltop, 4:30 p.m.
Richland at Bedford, 6 p.m.
Central Cambria at Central, 6 p.m.
Portage at Penns Manor, 6 p.m.
Penn Cambria at Somerset, 6 p.m.
Marion Center at United Valley, 6 p.m.
Meyersdale at Windber, 6 p.m.
