Marley Ratchford

Central Cambria sophomore Marley Ratchford returns a shot to Forest Hills junior Nadia Daubert during a Laurel Highland Athletic Conference match in Sidman, PA., Thursday, Sept.22, 2022.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

Soccer

High School Boys

Westmont Hilltop at Chestnut Ridge, 4 p.m.

Rockwood at Berlin Brothersvalley, 4:15 p.m.

Central at Central Cambria, 5 p.m.

West Shamokin at Northern Cambria, 6 p.m.

Bedford at Forest Hills, 7 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Jeannette, 7 p.m.

Greater Johnstown at Penn Cambria, 7 p.m.

Bishop Guilfoyle at Richland, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Richland at Bishop Guilfoyle, 4 p.m.

Central Cambria at Central, 4 p.m.

Bishop Carroll at Somerset, 4 p.m.

Forest Hills at Bedford, 7 p.m.

Berlin Brothersvalley at Cambria Heights, 7 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Chestnut Ridge, 7 p.m.

Penn Cambria at Greater Johnstown, 7 p.m.

Tennis

High School Girls

District 5 Class 2A doubles tournament, at Bedford, 9 a.m.

District 6 Class 2A Team Semifinals

(4) Richland at (1) Central Cambria, 3 p.m.

(3) Central at (2) Westmont Hilltop, 3:30 p.m.

Volleyball

High School Girls

Bishop Carroll at Bedford, 6 p.m.

Bishop McCort at Bishop Guilfoyle, 6 p.m.

Richland at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.

Central at Chestnut Ridge, 6 p.m.

Ferndale at Conemaugh Township, 6 p.m.

Greater Johnstown at Forest Hills, 6 p.m.

Meyersdale at HOPE for Hyndman, 6 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Penn Cambria, 6 p.m.

Shade at Tussey Mountain, 6 p.m.

Football

Junior Varsity

Forest Hills at Bishop Guilfoyle, 4 p.m.

Penns Valley at Conemaugh Valley, 4 p.m.

Chestnut Ridge at McCort-Carroll, 4 p.m.

Berlin Brothersvalley at North Star, 4 p.m.

Greater Johnstown at Westmont Hilltop, 4:30 p.m.

Richland at Bedford, 6 p.m.

Central Cambria at Central, 6 p.m.

Portage at Penns Manor, 6 p.m.

Penn Cambria at Somerset, 6 p.m.

Marion Center at United Valley, 6 p.m.

Meyersdale at Windber, 6 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you