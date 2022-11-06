Generally sunny. High 64F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph..
Mainly clear skies. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: November 7, 2022 @ 1:25 am
Forest Hills senior Delaney Dumm, far left, pulls ahead and maintains a lead during the girl’s race at the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference cross country championships in Portage, Wednesday, Oct.19, 2022.
Hockey
High School
PIHL
Bishop McCort at Hempfield, 7:15 p.m.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.