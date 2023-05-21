Baseball
High School
District 5 Tournament
Class 2A Play-In
Everett (5) at Windber (4), 1:30 p.m.
District 6 Tournament
Class 1A Quarterfinals
(9) Claysburg-Kimmel at (1) Harmony, 4 p.m.
(5) Bishop McCort at (4) Portage, 4 p.m.
(10) Juniata Valley at (2) Bishop Guilfoyle, 4 p.m.
Class 5A Championship
(2) Hollidaysburg vs. (1) Central Mountain, at Bald Eagle Area, 4 p.m.
District 7 Tournament
Class 2A Quarterfinal
(11) Ligonier Valley vs. (3) New Brighton, at Fox Chapel, 3 p.m.
Softball
High School
District 6 Tournament
Class 1A Quarterfinals
(8) Portage at (1) West Branch, 4 p.m.
(6) Bishop McCort at (3) Claysburg-Kimmel, 4 p.m.
(7) Juniata Valley at (2) Glendale, 4 p.m.
(5) Ferndale at (4) Conemaugh Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Class 2A Quarterfinals
(8) Homer-Center at (1) Bald Eagle Area, 4 p.m.
(5) Cambria Heights at (4) Marion Center, 4 p.m.
(6) Southern Huntingdon at (3) West Shamokin, 4 p.m.
(7) Mount Union at (2) Penns Valley, 4 p.m.
Class 3A Quarterfinals
(7) Penn Cambria at (2) Juniata, 3:30 p.m.
(8) Philipsburg-Osceola at (1) Central Cambria, 4 p.m.
(5) Westmont Hilltop at (4) Forest Hills, 4 p.m.
(6) Richland at (3) Central, 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.