High School

District 5 Tournament

Class 2A Play-In

Everett (5) at Windber (4), 1:30 p.m.

District 6 Tournament

Class 1A Quarterfinals

(9) Claysburg-Kimmel at (1) Harmony, 4 p.m.

(5) Bishop McCort at (4) Portage, 4 p.m.

(10) Juniata Valley at (2) Bishop Guilfoyle, 4 p.m.

Class 5A Championship

(2) Hollidaysburg vs. (1) Central Mountain, at Bald Eagle Area, 4 p.m.

District 7 Tournament

Class 2A Quarterfinal

(11) Ligonier Valley vs. (3) New Brighton, at Fox Chapel, 3 p.m.

Softball

High School

District 6 Tournament

Class 1A Quarterfinals

(8) Portage at (1) West Branch, 4 p.m.

(6) Bishop McCort at (3) Claysburg-Kimmel, 4 p.m.

(7) Juniata Valley at (2) Glendale, 4 p.m.

(5) Ferndale at (4) Conemaugh Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Class 2A Quarterfinals

(8) Homer-Center at (1) Bald Eagle Area, 4 p.m.

(5) Cambria Heights at (4) Marion Center, 4 p.m.

(6) Southern Huntingdon at (3) West Shamokin, 4 p.m.

(7) Mount Union at (2) Penns Valley, 4 p.m.

Class 3A Quarterfinals

(7) Penn Cambria at (2) Juniata, 3:30 p.m.

(8) Philipsburg-Osceola at (1) Central Cambria, 4 p.m.

(5) Westmont Hilltop at (4) Forest Hills, 4 p.m.

(6) Richland at (3) Central, 4 p.m.

