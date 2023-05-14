Baseball
High School
Purchase Line at Portage (dh), 3:30 p.m.
Greater Johnstown at Chestnut Ridge, 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Guilfoyle at Richland, 4:30 p.m.
Rockwood at Shanksville-Stonycreek, 4:30 p.m.
Bedford at McConnellsburg, 6 p.m.
Ferndale vs. Meyersdale, at Salisbury-Elk Lick, 6:30 p.m.
Homer-Center at Bishop McCort, 7 p.m.
WestPAC Championship
Rockwood vs. North Star, at Mount Aloysius, 4:30 p.m.
Heritage Championship
Marion Center vs. Northern Cambria, at First Commonwealth Bank Field, Homer City, 7 p.m.
Softball
High School
Conemaugh Township at United, 3 p.m.
Ferndale at Northern Cambria, 3:30 p.m.
Purchase Line at Portage (dh), 3:30 p.m.
West Branch at Penn Cambria, 4:15 p.m.
Central Cambria at Central, 4:30 p.m.
Philipsburg-Osceola at Chestnut Ridge, 4:30 p.m.
Windber at Richland, 4:30 p.m.
North Star at United, 4:30 p.m.
Berlin Brothersvalley at Bishop Walsh, 5 p.m.
WestPAC Championship
Meyersdale vs. Conemaugh Valley, at Mount Aloysius, 4:30 p.m.
Heritage Championship
Cambria Heights vs. West Shamokin, at Northern Cambria, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.