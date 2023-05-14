Baseball glove and bat

Baseball

High School

Purchase Line at Portage (dh), 3:30 p.m.

Greater Johnstown at Chestnut Ridge, 4:30 p.m.

Bishop Guilfoyle at Richland, 4:30 p.m.

Rockwood at Shanksville-Stonycreek, 4:30 p.m.

Bedford at McConnellsburg, 6 p.m.

Ferndale vs. Meyersdale, at Salisbury-Elk Lick, 6:30 p.m.

Homer-Center at Bishop McCort, 7 p.m.

WestPAC Championship

Rockwood vs. North Star, at Mount Aloysius, 4:30 p.m.

Heritage Championship

Marion Center vs. Northern Cambria, at First Commonwealth Bank Field, Homer City, 7 p.m.

Softball

High School

Conemaugh Township at United, 3 p.m.

Ferndale at Northern Cambria, 3:30 p.m.

Purchase Line at Portage (dh), 3:30 p.m.

West Branch at Penn Cambria, 4:15 p.m.

Central Cambria at Central, 4:30 p.m.

Philipsburg-Osceola at Chestnut Ridge, 4:30 p.m.

Windber at Richland, 4:30 p.m.

North Star at United, 4:30 p.m.

Berlin Brothersvalley at Bishop Walsh, 5 p.m.

WestPAC Championship

Meyersdale vs. Conemaugh Valley, at Mount Aloysius, 4:30 p.m.

Heritage Championship

Cambria Heights vs. West Shamokin, at Northern Cambria, 7 p.m.

