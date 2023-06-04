Baseball
High School
PIAA Tournament
Class 1A First Round
Meyersdale at Greenwood, 4 p.m.
American Legion
Bedford at Claysburg, 6 p.m.
Nanty Glo at St. Michael, 6 p.m.
Johnstown Collegiate
Mainline Pharmacy vs. Laurel Auto Group, Central Cambria, 5:30 p.m.
Martella’s Pharmacy vs. O, Sargent’s Stadium, 5:30 p.m.
The Hill Group vs. O, Sargent’s Stadium, 7:45 p.m.
Softball
High School
PIAA Tournament
Class 1A First Round
Berlin Brothersvalley vs. Union, at Neshannock H.S., 2 p.m.
Glendale at Meyersdale, 4:30 p.m.
Class 3A First Round
Southmoreland at Chestnut Ridge, 4:30 p.m.
Forest Hills at Upper Dauphin, 4:30 p.m.
