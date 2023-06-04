Braden Kretchman

 

Meyersdale pitcher Braden Kretchman delivers to a Southern Fulton batter in the bottom of the first inning of a PIAA District V Class 1A championship game at Everett High School in Everett, PA., Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

Baseball

High School

PIAA Tournament

Class 1A First Round

Meyersdale at Greenwood, 4 p.m.

American Legion

Bedford at Claysburg, 6 p.m.

Nanty Glo at St. Michael, 6 p.m.

Johnstown Collegiate

Mainline Pharmacy vs. Laurel Auto Group, Central Cambria, 5:30 p.m.

Martella’s Pharmacy vs. O, Sargent’s Stadium, 5:30 p.m.

The Hill Group vs. O, Sargent’s Stadium, 7:45 p.m.

Softball

High School

PIAA Tournament

Class 1A First Round

Berlin Brothersvalley vs. Union, at Neshannock H.S., 2 p.m.

Glendale at Meyersdale, 4:30 p.m.

Class 3A First Round

Southmoreland at Chestnut Ridge, 4:30 p.m.

Forest Hills at Upper Dauphin, 4:30 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you