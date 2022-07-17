Baseball glove and bat

Baseball

American Legion

Region 7 Tournament

At Bedford H.S.

Bedford vs. Latrobe, 11 a.m.

Hollidaysburg vs. Bedford, 5 p.m.

At Forest Hills Junior-Senior High School

Bushy Run vs. Philipsburg, noon

St. Michael vs. Young Township, 3 p.m.

Johnstown Collegiate League

Semifinal Series (Best-of-5)

(3) Martella’s Pharmacy vs. (2) Mainline Pharmacy, Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, 6:30 p.m.

Prospect League

Johnstown at Chillicothe, 7:05 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you