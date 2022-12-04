Basketball
College Men
Community College of Beaver County at Pennsylvania Highlands Community College, 6 p.m.
High School Boys
Purchase Line at Ferndale, 6 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Conemaugh Valley at Meyersdale, 6 p.m.
Belleville Mennonite at Johnstown Christian, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Belleville Mennonite at Johnstown Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Cambria Heights at Windber, 6 p.m.
Swimming
High School
Richland at Altoona, 5 p.m.
Tyrone at Central Cambria, 5 p.m.
Northern Cambria at Huntingdon, 6 p.m.
