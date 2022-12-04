Shannon Tokarsky

Windber’s Shannon Tokarsky sets up on defense during a PIAA Class 2A first-round state playoff game against Bishop McCort, in Johnstown, PA., Tuesday, Mar.8, 2022.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

Basketball

College Men

Community College of Beaver County at Pennsylvania Highlands Community College, 6 p.m.

High School Boys

Purchase Line at Ferndale, 6 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Conemaugh Valley at Meyersdale, 6 p.m.

Belleville Mennonite at Johnstown Christian, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Belleville Mennonite at Johnstown Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Cambria Heights at Windber, 6 p.m.

Swimming

High School

Richland at Altoona, 5 p.m.

Tyrone at Central Cambria, 5 p.m.

Northern Cambria at Huntingdon, 6 p.m.

