Garrett Harrold

Penn Cambria’s Garrett Harrold (center) advances up court as he is trailed by Deer Lakes’ Justin Brannagan (left) and Nate Buechel during their PIAA Class 4A first-round game on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Central Cambria High School in Ebensburg, Pa.

 Bob Leslie
For The Tribune-Democrat

Basketball

College Men

Catholic Invitational

Mount Aloysius at Catholic, Washington, D.C., 6 p.m.

High School Boys

Bishop Guilfoyle at Bedford, 6 p.m.

Shanksville-Stonycreek at Conemaugh Township, 6 p.m.

Rockwood at Conemaugh Valley, 6 p.m.

Salisbury-Elk Lick at Ferndale, 6 p.m.

Penn Cambria at Forest Hills, 6 p.m.

Mount Pleasant at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.

Meyersdale at Northern Bedford County, 6 p.m.

Central at Richland, 6 p.m.

Central Cambria at Westmont Hilltop, 6 p.m.

Berlin Brothersvalley at Windber, 6 p.m.

Turkeyfoot Valley at Blacklick Valley, 6:45 p.m.

Centre County Christian at Johnstown Christian, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Centre County Christian at Johnstown Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Bedford at Bishop Guilfoyle, 6 p.m.

Bishop Carroll at Chestnut Ridge, 6 p.m.

Richland at Central, 6 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.

Berlin Brothersvalley at Fort Hill, 6 p.m.

Bishop McCort at Greater Johnstown, 6 p.m.

Forest Hills at Penn Cambria, 6 p.m.

Cambria Heights at Portage, 6 p.m.

Northern Cambria at Purchase Line, 6 p.m.

Homer-Center at United, 6 p.m.

Rifle

High School

Everett at Rockwood, 2:30 p.m.

Conemaugh Township at Shanksville-Stonycreek, 3 p.m.

Berlin Brothersvalley at Bishop Carroll, 4 p.m.

Salisbury-Elk Lick at Meyersdale, 4 p.m.

Swimming

High School

Central Cambria at Somerset, 4:15 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Marion Center, 5 p.m.

Penns Valley, Tyrone at Richland, 6 p.m.

