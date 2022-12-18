Basketball
College Men
Catholic Invitational
Mount Aloysius at Catholic, Washington, D.C., 6 p.m.
High School Boys
Bishop Guilfoyle at Bedford, 6 p.m.
Shanksville-Stonycreek at Conemaugh Township, 6 p.m.
Rockwood at Conemaugh Valley, 6 p.m.
Salisbury-Elk Lick at Ferndale, 6 p.m.
Penn Cambria at Forest Hills, 6 p.m.
Mount Pleasant at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.
Meyersdale at Northern Bedford County, 6 p.m.
Central at Richland, 6 p.m.
Central Cambria at Westmont Hilltop, 6 p.m.
Berlin Brothersvalley at Windber, 6 p.m.
Turkeyfoot Valley at Blacklick Valley, 6:45 p.m.
Centre County Christian at Johnstown Christian, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Centre County Christian at Johnstown Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Bedford at Bishop Guilfoyle, 6 p.m.
Bishop Carroll at Chestnut Ridge, 6 p.m.
Richland at Central, 6 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.
Berlin Brothersvalley at Fort Hill, 6 p.m.
Bishop McCort at Greater Johnstown, 6 p.m.
Forest Hills at Penn Cambria, 6 p.m.
Cambria Heights at Portage, 6 p.m.
Northern Cambria at Purchase Line, 6 p.m.
Homer-Center at United, 6 p.m.
Rifle
High School
Everett at Rockwood, 2:30 p.m.
Conemaugh Township at Shanksville-Stonycreek, 3 p.m.
Berlin Brothersvalley at Bishop Carroll, 4 p.m.
Salisbury-Elk Lick at Meyersdale, 4 p.m.
Swimming
High School
Central Cambria at Somerset, 4:15 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop at Marion Center, 5 p.m.
Penns Valley, Tyrone at Richland, 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.