Basketball

High School Boys

Fort Hill at Berlin Brothersvalley, 6 p.m.

Salisbury-Elk Lick at Blacklick Valley, 6 p.m.

Windber at Cambria Heights, 6 p.m.

Central Cambria at Greater Johnstown, 6 p.m.

Conemaugh Township at Meyersdale, 6 p.m.

North Star at Portage, 6 p.m.

Northern Cambria at Harmony, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Cambria Heights at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.

Shade at Conemaugh Township, 6 p.m.

Meyersdale at Ferndale, 6 p.m.

Greater Johnstown at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.

Turkeyfoot Valley at North Star, 6 p.m.

Berlin Brothersvalley at Penns Manor, 6 p.m.

Rockwood at Windber, 6 p.m.

Rifle

High School

Shanksville-Stonycreek at North Star, 4 p.m.

Portage at Northern Cambria, 4 p.m.

Berlin Brothersvalley at Somerset, 4 p.m.

Swimming

High School

Tyrone at Westmont Hilltop, 4 p.m.

Richland at Northern Cambria, 4:15 p.m.

Marion Center at Somerset, 4:15 p.m.

Cambria Heights at Central Cambria, 5 p.m.

