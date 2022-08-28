Golf
High School
Bedford, Tussey Mountain at Everett, 1 p.m.
Conemaugh Township, Conemaugh Valley at Ferndale, 3 p.m.
Bishop Carroll, Bishop McCort at Richland, 3 p.m.
Portage at West Shamokin, 3 p.m.
Mount Pleasant at Ligonier Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Soccer
High School Boys
Northern Cambria at Rockwood, 4 p.m.
South Allegheny at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.
Forest Hills at Westmont Hilltop, 7 p.m.
Everett at Bedford, 7:30 p.m.
High School Girls
United at Greater Johnstown, 5 p.m.
Tennis
High School Girls
Bedford at Bishop McCort, 4 p.m.
Central Cambria at Chestnut Ridge, 4 p.m.
Somerset at Richland, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
High School Girls
Penn Cambria at Cambria Heights, 6 p.m.
United at Forest Hills, 6 p.m.
Rockwood at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.
McConnellsburg at Shade, 6 p.m.
Football
Junior Varsity
Bedford at McCort-Carroll, 4 p.m.
North Star at Conemaugh Township, 4 p.m.
Richland at Forest Hills, 4 p.m.
Windber at Hollidaysburg, 4 p.m.
Curwensville at Meyersdale, 4:30 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop at Central Cambria, 5 p.m.
Conemaugh Valley at Berlin Brothersvalley, 6 p.m.
Somerset at Chestnut Ridge, 6 p.m.
Greater Johnstown at Penn Cambria, 6 p.m.
River Valley at Portage, 6 p.m.
Northern Cambria at United Valley, 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.