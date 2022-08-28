Penn Cambria vs. Greater Johnstown | Football

Greater Johnstown’s Zymir Reed (center) returns a kickoff and takes a hit by Penn Cambria defenders Carter McDermott (left) and Derek Hite in the first quarter at Trojan Stadium on Friday, August 26, 2022.

 By Thomas Slusser
tslusser@tribdem.com

Golf

High School

Bedford, Tussey Mountain at Everett, 1 p.m.

Conemaugh Township, Conemaugh Valley at Ferndale, 3 p.m.

Bishop Carroll, Bishop McCort at Richland, 3 p.m.

Portage at West Shamokin, 3 p.m.

Mount Pleasant at Ligonier Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Soccer

High School Boys

Northern Cambria at Rockwood, 4 p.m.

South Allegheny at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.

Forest Hills at Westmont Hilltop, 7 p.m.

Everett at Bedford, 7:30 p.m.

High School Girls

United at Greater Johnstown, 5 p.m.

Tennis

High School Girls

Bedford at Bishop McCort, 4 p.m.

Central Cambria at Chestnut Ridge, 4 p.m.

Somerset at Richland, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

High School Girls

Penn Cambria at Cambria Heights, 6 p.m.

United at Forest Hills, 6 p.m.

Rockwood at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.

McConnellsburg at Shade, 6 p.m.

Football

Junior Varsity

Bedford at McCort-Carroll, 4 p.m.

North Star at Conemaugh Township, 4 p.m.

Richland at Forest Hills, 4 p.m.

Windber at Hollidaysburg, 4 p.m.

Curwensville at Meyersdale, 4:30 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Central Cambria, 5 p.m.

Conemaugh Valley at Berlin Brothersvalley, 6 p.m.

Somerset at Chestnut Ridge, 6 p.m.

Greater Johnstown at Penn Cambria, 6 p.m.

River Valley at Portage, 6 p.m.

Northern Cambria at United Valley, 6 p.m.

