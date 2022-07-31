Baseball
77th AAABA Tournament
Pool A
Philadelphia vs. Columbus, at St. Michael, noon
New Orleans vs. North Carolina, at Roxbury Park, noon
Pool B
New Brunswick vs. Martella’s Pharmacy, at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, noon
Maryland State vs. Brooklyn-2, at Lilly, noon
Pool C
Buffalo vs. Cleveland, at Portage, noon
Zanesville vs. Brooklyn-1, at Westmont Hilltop, noon
Pool D
Altoona vs. Youngstown, at Mount Aloysius, noon
Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors vs. New York, at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.