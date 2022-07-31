Bryce McCleester, Lucca Baccari

Martella’s Pharmacy’s Bryce McCleester, left, steals second base as Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors shortstop Lucca Baccari swipes him with an empty glove in the bottom of the third inning of Game 1 of a Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League championship series in Johnstown, PA., Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

Baseball

77th AAABA Tournament

Pool A

Philadelphia vs. Columbus, at St. Michael, noon

New Orleans vs. North Carolina, at Roxbury Park, noon

Pool B

New Brunswick vs. Martella’s Pharmacy, at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, noon

Maryland State vs. Brooklyn-2, at Lilly, noon

Pool C

Buffalo vs. Cleveland, at Portage, noon

Zanesville vs. Brooklyn-1, at Westmont Hilltop, noon

Pool D

Altoona vs. Youngstown, at Mount Aloysius, noon

Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors vs. New York, at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, 7:30 p.m.

