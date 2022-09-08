Cross Country
High School
Bishop McCort, Central Cambria at Red, White and Blue Classic, 5 p.m.
Football
High School
Richland at McCort-Carroll, 7 p.m.
Greater Johnstown at Central Cambria, 7 p.m.
Conemaugh Township at Claysburg-Kimmel, 7 p.m.
Chestnut Ridge at Forest Hills, 7 p.m.
Central at Penn Cambria, 7 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.
Berlin Brothersvalley at Meyersdale, 7 p.m.
Marion Center at Portage, 7 p.m.
Northern Cambria at Purchase Line, 7 p.m.
Cambria Heights at River Valley, 7 p.m.
Bishop Guilfoyle at Somerset, 7 p.m.
United Valley at West Shamokin, 7 p.m.
Bedford at Westmont Hilltop, 7 p.m.
North Star at West Branch, 7 p.m.
Conemaugh Valley at Windber, 7 p.m.
Soccer
College Men
Washington Adventist at Pitt-Johnstown, 3 p.m.
High School Boys
Johnstown Christian at Centre County Christian, 5 p.m.
High School Girls
Johnstown Christian at Centre County Christian, 3 p.m.
Fannett-Metal at Rockwood, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
College Women
Penn Highlands Community College at Howard Community College, noon
Colonel Challenge
St. Francis at Eastern Kentucky, 12:30 p.m.
St. Francis vs. Eastern Illinois, at Richmond, Ky., 3 p.m.
Seton Hill Tournament
Pitt-Johnstown vs. Point Park, 9:30 a.m.
Pitt-Johnstown vs. Concord, 4:30 p.m.
