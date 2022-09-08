Evan McCracken

Richland running back Evan McCracken finds room to run during a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference game against Central, in Roaring Spring, PA., Friday, Sept.2, 2022.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

Cross Country

High School

Bishop McCort, Central Cambria at Red, White and Blue Classic, 5 p.m.

Football

High School

Richland at McCort-Carroll, 7 p.m.

Greater Johnstown at Central Cambria, 7 p.m.

Conemaugh Township at Claysburg-Kimmel, 7 p.m.

Chestnut Ridge at Forest Hills, 7 p.m.

Central at Penn Cambria, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Berlin Brothersvalley at Meyersdale, 7 p.m.

Marion Center at Portage, 7 p.m.

Northern Cambria at Purchase Line, 7 p.m.

Cambria Heights at River Valley, 7 p.m.

Bishop Guilfoyle at Somerset, 7 p.m.

United Valley at West Shamokin, 7 p.m.

Bedford at Westmont Hilltop, 7 p.m.

North Star at West Branch, 7 p.m.

Conemaugh Valley at Windber, 7 p.m.

Soccer

College Men

Washington Adventist at Pitt-Johnstown, 3 p.m.

High School Boys

Johnstown Christian at Centre County Christian, 5 p.m.

High School Girls

Johnstown Christian at Centre County Christian, 3 p.m.

Fannett-Metal at Rockwood, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

College Women

Penn Highlands Community College at Howard Community College, noon

Colonel Challenge

St. Francis at Eastern Kentucky, 12:30 p.m.

St. Francis vs. Eastern Illinois, at Richmond, Ky., 3 p.m.

Seton Hill Tournament

Pitt-Johnstown vs. Point Park, 9:30 a.m.

Pitt-Johnstown vs. Concord, 4:30 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you