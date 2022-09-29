Golf courses

Football

High School

Berlin Brothersvalley at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

McCort-Carroll at Central, 7 p.m.

Bishop Guilfoyle at Central Cambria, 7 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Chestnut Ridge, 7 p.m.

Northern Bedford County vs. Conemaugh Township, at Shade H.S., 7 p.m.

Somerset at Forest Hills, 7 p.m.

Richland at Greater Johnstown, 7 p.m.

Portage at Homer-Center, 7 p.m.

Meyersdale at North Star, 7 p.m.

Bedford at Penn Cambria, 7 p.m.

Northern Cambria at Penns Manor, 7 p.m.

Cambria Heights at United Valley, 7 p.m.

Uniontown at Windber, 7 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Yough, 7 p.m.

Hockey

College

Pitt-Johnstown at Indiana (Pa.), 8 p.m.

Volleyball

College Women

Pitt-Johnstown at Clarion, 6 p.m.

Penn Highlands Community College at Westmoreland County Community College, 6 p.m.

