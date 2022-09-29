Football
High School
Berlin Brothersvalley at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
McCort-Carroll at Central, 7 p.m.
Bishop Guilfoyle at Central Cambria, 7 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop at Chestnut Ridge, 7 p.m.
Northern Bedford County vs. Conemaugh Township, at Shade H.S., 7 p.m.
Somerset at Forest Hills, 7 p.m.
Richland at Greater Johnstown, 7 p.m.
Portage at Homer-Center, 7 p.m.
Meyersdale at North Star, 7 p.m.
Bedford at Penn Cambria, 7 p.m.
Northern Cambria at Penns Manor, 7 p.m.
Cambria Heights at United Valley, 7 p.m.
Uniontown at Windber, 7 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Yough, 7 p.m.
Hockey
College
Pitt-Johnstown at Indiana (Pa.), 8 p.m.
Volleyball
College Women
Pitt-Johnstown at Clarion, 6 p.m.
Penn Highlands Community College at Westmoreland County Community College, 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.