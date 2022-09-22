Football
High School
Central Cambria at Bedford, 7 p.m.
Greater Johnstown at Bishop Guilfoyle, 7 p.m.
Purchase Line at Cambria Heights, 7 p.m.
Chestnut Ridge at Central, 7 p.m.
North Star at Glendale, 7 p.m.
Steel Valley at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.
Forest Hills at McCort-Carroll, 7 p.m.
Conemaugh Valley at Meyersdale, 7 p.m.
Homer-Center at Northern Cambria, 7 p.m.
United Valley at Portage, 7 p.m.
Richland at Somerset, 7 p.m.
Conemaugh Township at West Branch, 7 p.m.
Berlin Brothersvalley at Windber, 7 p.m.
Hockey
College
Akron at Pitt-Johnstown, 1st Summit Arena, 7:30 p.m.
Soccer
High School Boys
Calvary Christian at Johnstown Christian, 5 p.m.
High School Girls
Calvary Christian at Johnstown Christian, 3:30 p.m.
Volleyball
College Women
Stonehill at St. Francis, 5 p.m.
Seton Hill at Pitt-Johnstown, 7 p.m.
