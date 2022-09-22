Nic Gerber, John Shuster

Berlin Brothersvalley linebacker Nic Gerber, left, tries stopping Windber running back John Shuster during a WestPAC game in Berlin, PA., Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

Football

High School

Central Cambria at Bedford, 7 p.m.

Greater Johnstown at Bishop Guilfoyle, 7 p.m.

Purchase Line at Cambria Heights, 7 p.m.

Chestnut Ridge at Central, 7 p.m.

North Star at Glendale, 7 p.m.

Steel Valley at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Forest Hills at McCort-Carroll, 7 p.m.

Conemaugh Valley at Meyersdale, 7 p.m.

Homer-Center at Northern Cambria, 7 p.m.

United Valley at Portage, 7 p.m.

Richland at Somerset, 7 p.m.

Conemaugh Township at West Branch, 7 p.m.

Berlin Brothersvalley at Windber, 7 p.m.

Hockey

College

Akron at Pitt-Johnstown, 1st Summit Arena, 7:30 p.m.

Soccer

High School Boys

Calvary Christian at Johnstown Christian, 5 p.m.

High School Girls

Calvary Christian at Johnstown Christian, 3:30 p.m.

Volleyball

College Women

Stonehill at St. Francis, 5 p.m.

Seton Hill at Pitt-Johnstown, 7 p.m.

